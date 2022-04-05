ROBERT ST. JOHN: Traveling in Italy

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.