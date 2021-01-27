ROBERT ST. JOHN: Claws and wings

Thirty years ago, when I was doing all of the purchasing in the kitchens of our restaurants, I paid $4.95 for a pound of crab claws. I just checked my price on today’s seafood purchasing sheet and we are purchasing domestic crab claws for $21.99 per pound. Just to give you a relational comparison, my price for filet mignon today is $11.76 per pound. A former throwaway byproduct of the seafood industry is now almost twice as expensive as— what many consider— the finest cut of steak.