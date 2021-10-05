ROBERT ST. JOHN: A birthday to remember

DAPHNE, Ala. [ndash] Mable Virginia (nee Shelton) Guarr, 94, of Daphne, Ala., passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Mable, born in Oceola, Ark., spent most of her adult life in Meridian, Miss., where she worked for both BellSouth and AT&T. After retirement from AT&T, she worked at Rush Foundatio…