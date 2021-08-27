Rimes coming to MSU Riley Center
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Private services for Ms. Susan Alice Lockley will be on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, with Dr. Rhett G. Payne III officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Lockley, age 59, of Ridgeland, formerly of Meridian, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2…
Graveside services for Mr. Edward Earl Hodges will be Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Visitation: Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services for Faye Brewer will be Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-4 p.m., at Stephens Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lizzie Mae Evans Archie will be Monday at 10:30 a.m., at Stephens Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m., Monday. Friends may sign at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Private funeral services for Mrs. Jewell Myers Sistrunk will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church with the Revs. Billy Warsaw and Mike Boles officiating. A public graveside service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Philadelphia. Robert Bahram Family Funeral Ho…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Be kind to everyone': 'Dr. Sonny' Rush remembered in Meridian
- ‘He was a wonderful friend': Tom Maynor remembered for perseverance, generosity
- At 81, Ken Rainey still has lots of stories to tell
- Motivation, athleticism and humbleness allowing Lamar's Frugé to thrive on court
- FOOTBALL ROUNDUP (Aug. 20, 2021): Lamar falls to Heritage, Russell Christian shuts out Tuscaloosa Christian
- Youth not stopping Monsour from helping lead Lady Raiders
- 'We need justice': $12k reward for information in child's death
- Law enforcement reports for Aug. 20
- Law enforcement reports for Aug. 25
- Meridian High School moves to hybrid learning Monday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.