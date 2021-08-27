Rimes coming to MSU Riley Center

The incredibly expressive soprano voice of LeAnn Rimes will find its perfect setting at the MSU Riley Center for an intimate acoustic concert set for Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Rimes has sold more than 44 million records since, at age 14, she became the youngest Grammy Award winner ever after her smash-hit debut “Blue.” She has earned many other honors, including, last December, top prize in “The Masked Singer” TV competition as the Sun. Such recent songs as “Throw My Arms Around the World” have conveyed her passion for using her voice to help heal those who are hurting. The Riley Center’s splendid acoustics will let every bit of emotion ring out as clear as crystal. Tickets are from $30 to $100, and may be purchased by contacting the MSU Riley Center Box Office at 601-696-2200. While keeping its guests’ safety as its top priority, the MSU Riley Center has been easing COVID-19 restrictions in keeping with university policy and best practices from medical experts. For current protocols, see www.msurileycenter.com