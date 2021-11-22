Railroad society gets permanent home

The Meridian Rails Historical Society has a permanent home at the former Railway Express Agency Building near Union Station.
The city council voted Nov. 16 to donate the building to the society to serve as the headquarters and location for the Meridian Railroad Museum.
“We are so pleased to finally have a permanent home for our museum,” MRHS president Lucy Dormont said.
Dormant said the group plans to open the museum with regular hours beginning after the first of the year with educational programs, field trips, parties and more.
“It is our hope that we can do our part in telling the story of our town,” she said. “We intend to have a regular operating schedule in the first of the year complete with programs like Tots and Trains, Story Time with An Engineer, Model Railroading Classes for Teens, Educational Field Trips, birthday parties and so much more.”
Mayor Jimmie Smith said the railroad is an important part of Meridian, and he was glad MRHS was putting in the work to preserve and educate residents about a critical part of the city’s history.
“The City of Meridian is excited for the future of the Meridian Rails Historical Society. Rail is an integral part of our history, present, and future,” he said. “I happy that this group is working hard to make sure that story is told.”
For more information about Meridian Rails Historical Society, contact Dormont at 601-286-7738 or email info@meridianrails.org.
