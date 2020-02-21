Public invited to attend free lecture on art 'Connections'

SCOOBA — The public is invited to attend a free lecture Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. on the Scooba campus by former East Mississippi Community College art instructor Terry Cherry.
The lecture, which will take place in room 114 of Warren Hall, is titled “Connections.”
Terry said he will touch on three main points during his lecture.
“I will talk about how I am connected as an artist to art history,” Cherry said. “I will also talk about how all the phases I have gone through with my art are all connected although they are all really different.
Lastly, I want to talk about how we owe a debt to those artists who came before us. I am connected to artists I have admired through the inspiration they have given me and in the way I have, in some cases, emulated what they do.”
A reception in the Warren Hall lobby will take place after the lecture. Last fall, Cherry was named EMCC’s 2020 Humanities Teacher of the Year Award recipient. The Mississippi Humanities Council will honor the award recipients – one from each community college and university in the state – during a March 24 ceremony in Jackson.
Each of the 2020 Humanities Teacher of the Year Award winners will give a lecture at their respective institutions.
Cherry retired from EMCC last December after having worked at the college for 34 years. He is a 2016 recipient of Mississippi College’s Distinguished Art Alumnus Award. Other awards include the Mississippi Watercolor Society’s Grand National Mary Jane Whittington Award (1989); the Mississippi Museum Purchase Award (1992); and the John Gaddis Award (1993).
“I would encourage everyone to come out for the lecture and enjoy the evening with us,” Cherry said.
