Popular tap dance band to kick off MSU's upcoming Lyceum Series

STARKVILLE —They’ve worked with superstar Beyoncé, performed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Good Morning America,” and have viral videos amassing more than 50 million views. This fall, Los Angeles tap dance band Syncopated Ladies will add another accomplishment to its repertoire as the opening act for Mississippi State’s 2020-21 Lyceum Series.
Created by Emmy-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, Syncopated Ladies will grace Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium stage Nov. 10 for a 7 p.m. performance. Doors open approximately 30 minutes before the curtain rises on all shows scheduled for the university’s long-running performing arts program, coordinated by the MSU Performing Arts Committee.
Taking place at 7 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium, additional Lyceum events in 2021 include:
• Feb. 9, Showtime Australia presents “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids.” Featuring the breathtaking vocals of South African songstress Davids accompanied by a six-piece live band and dancers, the critically acclaimed live concert celebrates one of the world’s most revered singers.
• Feb. 24, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra professional ensemble re-creates “America’s Original Music,” featuring the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema and vintage dance.
• March 2, American Shakespeare Center presents the playwright’s renowned romantic comedy “Twelfth Night.” The group seeks to recover the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theater, language and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education.
• March 9, ETHEL string quartet with Grammy Award-winning Native American musician Robert Mirabal. Established in New York City in 1998, ETHEL is regarded as one of America’s most adventurous string quartets and has been described by The New York Times as “indefatigable and eclectic.”
Lyceum organizers are offering traditional season-ticket packages. A mini-series ticket option also is available and features guaranteed reserved seating at a discounted rate. Mini-series purchases include attendance to three programs.
“Reserved season seats will not be selected until a few weeks prior to the first performance. This is to ensure we have the most updated social distancing plan to provide the best and safest experience for everyone,” said Chris Hawkins, MSU assistant director for student activities.
For ongoing Lyceum patrons, June 22-July 10 are the season ticket renewal dates, while July 13-31 are dates for new purchases of complete season packets. Mini-series tickets will be on sale Aug. 3-21; individual tickets, Aug. 24.
General public season tickets are $150 per person; $135 for MSU employees and senior citizens. Mini-series tickets are available to the general public for $75 and $65 for MSU employees and senior citizens.
Individual tickets are available for the general public at $30 for adults; $25 for MSU employees and senior citizens; and $10 for those age 18 and under. The Center for Student Activities will issue free tickets—while supplies last—to MSU students who present their valid student IDs in person at the student activities office (Colvard Student Union, Suite 314).
Other ticket purchases may be made in person at the student activities office, but phone (662-325-2930) and online (www.lyceum.msstate.edu) orders are being encouraged for social distancing purposes. If available, individual tickets may be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at the door before each program.
For additional MSU Lyceum Series information, contact the Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930, visit www.lyceum.msstate.edu, email lyceum@msstate.edu, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Support for the Lyceum Series is provided by the Division of Student Affairs, Holmes Cultural Diversity Center, Music Maker Productions, Student Association, Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College, and Collegiate Recovery Community, as well as Starkville arts patron Ida Cunetto. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Lyceum Series via the MSU Foundation, contact Lynn Durr at 662-325-8918 or ldurr@advservices.msstate.edu.
