Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.