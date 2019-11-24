Playing The BIG Piano

Submitted photo

Seven-year-old Jaden Griffis plays The BIG Piano at the Norman Foote pre-show experience at the MSU Riley Center. Hosted by the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian Partners, the pre-show included an hour of play with hands-on activities such as Laser Guitar the Music Maker Station, Musical Petting Zoo and the Reading Nook. Additionally, the children had the opportunity to meet Foote, who writes and sings songs and performs comedy using puppets and other props. Then, he shows children how he does it.