PLACES TO GO

Around Town Carousels Abound
Around Town Carousels Abound is an amazingly fun outdoor public art project. There are over more than 100 brightly decorated carousel horses created by the talented hands of local and regional artists, each with their own theme and story. The horses have been sponsored by businesses and individuals and placed in prominent locations around the city. All proceeds from the project benefit Hope Village for Children.
The location and description of each horse are available at the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau, 2000 Front St., Meridian, or by calling 1-888-868-7720; www.visitmeridian.com.
Bonita Lakes
Highway 19 South near I-20/59, Meridian; 601-485-1920.
This city-owned 3,000-acre park is situated on three lakes and includes Long Creek Reservoir and Lakeview Golf Course. The beautiful, relatively primitive park features nature trails, jogging and walking track, horseback riding, picnic facilities, boat ramps and fishing.
Open year-round 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entrance is free.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX)
The latest cultural venue to grace the city of Meridian is the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, a premier gem located in the heart of downtown showcasing Mississippi’s arts and entertainment legacy, and inspiring tomorrow’s artists. Located at 2155 Front St. The Max opened its doors in May, 2018 and many locals and tourists have passed through its doors. With its immersive exhibits and continuous events, there is something for everyone to see and attend at The MAX. For more information on upcoming events go to www.msarts.org or call (601) 581-1550.
Highland Park
41st Avenue and 19th Street, Meridian; 601-485-1802.
This historic park was built by the city in 1908 as a premier streetcar park. Home to the Dentzel antique carousel, it also includes a swimming pool, a duck pond, a recreation center, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields. Open year-round. Admission is free. From I-20/59, take 22nd Avenue exit; turn left on 8th Street.
Highland Park Dentzel Carousel
39th Avenue, Highland Park, 601-485-1801 weekdays; 601-485-1987 weekends.
In operation since 1909, the carousel is a National Historic Landmark and the world’s only two-row stationary Dentzel menagerie. Manufactured between 1892 and 1899 by Gustav Dentzel of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the carousel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Original oil paintings of museum quality adorn the top crown of the carousel. All animals are meticulously hand-carved of bass and poplar wood. Open daily 1-5 p.m. during June and July. Open 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during April-May and August-October, and on Saturdays only from November to March. Rides are 50 cents per person. The carousel is also available for private parties and events.
Civil Rights and Civil War Trail
Start at the old bus station, 212 Constitution Ave. For information: Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau, 2000 Front St.; 601-482-8001; www.visitmeridian.com.
Unveiled in 2015, the Civil Rights Trail (18 markers) and the Civil War Trail (10 markers) are self-guided tours. The trails acknowledge our painful past and those who fought the battles. At each marker a QR code provides access to a short video about that location.
The Mississippi State University Riley Center
Year-round entertainment
Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Patti LaBelle, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, India.Arie, Vince Gill, B.B. King, LeAnn Rimes, Judy Collins, The Oak Ridge Boys, Kem, Melissa Ethridge, Rick Springfield, Keb’ Mo’, Huey Lewis and the News, Sandy Patty, Wynton Marsalis, Lyle Lovett, Sara Evans are a small sampling of the more than 300 performing artist who have taken center stage at The Riley Center in downtown Meridian since its opening in 2006.
Also known as the Grand Opera House (which was a site for entertainment and theater for several decades), the Riley Center was restored to its original beauty after a six-year $25 million restoration effort funded by The Riley Foundation, as well as local, state and federal agencies. In addition to its aesthetic beauty, the facility also features the latest in modern technology and amenities. The Grand Opera House and adjacent Marks-Rothenburg Department store were built in 1889 by half brothers I. Marks and Levi Rothenburg.
Clarkco State Park
Located just south of Meridian near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, Clarkco State Park has been a favorite Mississippi recreation spot since 1938. Situated on 815 acres of gently rolling woodlands, Clarkco State Park offers camping, cabin rentals, and water sports in a convenient yet unspoiled location, providing the perfect retreat for an afternoon or weekend getaway.
Dandy Don’s
A popular hangout with students from the University of West Alabama Dandy Don’s Restaurant also has become a favorite of locals as well as those who frequent the Livingston, Alabama area.
Founded in 1980, Dandy Don’s specializes in hamburgers and cheeseburgers, and also has daily specials. Fries, hot wings, chicken finger baskets, fish sandwiches as well as other fast food favorites are included on the menu.
The restaurant is located at 116 N. Washington St. in Livingston. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday, from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
For more information, call 205-652-2743.
First Union Missionary Baptist Church
610 38th Ave., Meridian
First Union Missionary Baptist Church has been called the headquarters of Civil Rights activities among Meridian churches. It was the location of numerous meetings, and its pastor at the time, the Rev. R. S. Porter, served as president of the local unit of the NAACP. Church member Obie Clark also served as local NAACP president for many years. The church was instrumental in forming a group that served as armed watchmen to protect African-American leaders and churches from Ku Klux Klan attacks.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who had already achieved national prominence in the Civil Rights movement, spoke at First Union a month after the disappearance of James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman. The church was overflowing with members of Meridian’s African-American community who had become frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation.
On Aug. 7, 1964, the church would again be filled, this time with mourners at Chaney’s funeral. Crowds gathered at four area churches and marched through Meridian, meeting at First Union for the funeral service. Mississippi Congress of Racial Equality leader Dave Dennis delivered a passionate, and often quoted, eulogy.
Kemper County Lake
Kemper County Lake is a 595 acre lake located in Kemper County, 3 mi. NE of DeKalb off Hwy 397. Fishing and camping sites available.
For information about Kemper County Lake, call 601-743-5505.
Key Brothers Aviation Pictorial Exhibit
Meridian Regional Airport; 601-482-0364.
Dedicated to the memory of the Key brothers, this pictorial museum is located in the terminal of the Meridian Airport. The Key brothers, Meridian residents, set a world’s endurance flight record in 1935. The museum contains a review of the history of aviation.
Open year-round. Admission is free. From I-20/59 take the airport exit.
Lauderdale Co. Dept. of Archives & History
Second floor of the County Courthouse Annex at 410 Constitution Ave., Meridian; 601-482-9752.
This fully certified archives and record center, the first in the state, holds records of more than 100 families in research rooms and offers more than 90 publications including indexes, church histories, abstracted newspaper articles, marriage records and more.
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - Noon, and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Fee for some books.
Lauderdale Springs Confederate Cemetery
Lauderdale Springs Confederate-Union Cemetery pays tribute to 1,020 Confederate soldiers and 80 Union soldiers. The area once featured a popular resort that was used as a Confederate hospital during the war. A kiosk at the site lists the names of soldiers who died at the hospital.
The cemetery is one of 10 sites on the Meridian Civil War Trail.
The Lion and Harp
A 10-acre stately Victorian retreat of unusual history, nestled among beautiful garden and talk oak trees,” is a fitting description for The Lion and Harp Bed and Breakfast.
Owned by Janet and Thomas McBrien, the two-story pink Victorian-style house, which sits off from Meridian’s State Boulevard, has an unusual history.
Built in 1890 by Joseph Meyer, a prominent local businessman, the house was originally located at 619 30th Ave. and Harris Street near downtown. It had been boarded up and empty for nearly 30 years when it was purchased in the mid-‘70s by Joseph and Pat Yarbrough.
All of the home’s woodwork is original. Other features of the home include stained glass and 13-feet ceiling. Guests have access to a sitting area featuring an extensive library of books and videos, as well as a second-story porch to watch the sun rise or set.
The Lion and Harp has three guest rooms – The Wedgwood, The Worcester and The Derby – and accommodations include a private room, private bath and a gourmet breakfast.
Janet McBrien, of English ancestry (Lion) from Derby in the United Kingdom and Thomas McBrien, a New Yorker of Irish ancestry (Harp) became the current bed and breakfast owners in 2000. Janet brings a touch of England to this old Southern home with her British accent, British recipes, and collection of fine British china. Landscaping is Tom’s specialty, and as spring arrives, a bit of Ireland appears in the gardens.
The Lion and Harp Bed and Breakfast is located at 4432 State Boulevard. For more information, call 601-485-8235.
Marion C.S.A Cemetery
6843 Confederate Drive, Marion.
Like many Confederate cemeteries, Marion C.S.A. Cemetery serves as a tribute rather than a final resting place for fallen CSA soldiers. Most of those honored died at a nearby hospital. Memorial markers for 170 soldiers are here, arranged in 17 rows of 10. Each marker bears the emblem of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and is inscribed with the words “Unknown Confederate Soldier.”
The names of 47 of the soldiers honored here have been extracted from records at the National Archives and are engraved on a large granite marker near the cemetery entrance. The Confederate flag flies overhead when weather permits. The Sons of Confederate Veterans, General Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp 1649, maintains the cemetery and occasionally conducts memorial services.
Meridian Little Theatre
Since 1932, the Meridian Little Theatre has enchanted audiences with musicals, plays, dinner theater and more. With a combination of comedy, drama, and action these performances give local talent a chance to shine on the big stage. Upcoming shows include, the dinner theater March 26-28 and Newsies May 7-12. The Center Stage summer workshop is scheduled July 6-10. Meridian Little Theatre, the state’s largest subscription community theatre, is located on Highway 39 North. MLT produces five regular plays and one youth play each year. Season tickets are sold each year but a limited number of individual play tickets are often available. The theatre “Green Room” is available for rent for receptions and parties except when a play is being performed. For more information see their Facebook page, meridianlittletheatre.com
Meridian Museum of Art
Since its opening in 1970, the Meridian Museum of Art has served the people of Meridian, East Mississippi and West Alabama as the region’s premier public museum. Housed in a nationally listed landmark building which was once a Carnegie Library, the museum offers more free programming than any other museum in the state, with more than 30 exhibitions annually. These range from traditionally decorative arts to ethnographic and tribal materials, photography, crafts and artworks by contemporary Mississippi and Alabama artists. Events ranging through the year include:
• Artists Group. Monthly at 9 a.m. on third Saturday.
• Youth Seasonal Workshops, quarterly
• Homeschoolers Workshops, third Fridays
• 45th annual Bi-State Competition Oct. 2 through Dec. 1 with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6 and exhibition dates Oct. 2-Dec. 1.
• Museum School of Fall Art Fall Season, 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 31-Nov. 16.
• Rick Anderson Invitational Exhibit, 44th annual Bi-State Art Juried Art Competition, Best of Show Winner, (restrospective works that are representative of career,) from October through the first of December.
The museum is located at 628 25th Ave. in Meridian. For more information call (601) 693-1501 or go to www.meridianmuseum.
Merrehope
905 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Drive, Meridian.
This stately iconic 20 room Antebellum mansion circa 1858 features unusual woodwork, handsome columns, mantels and stairways. It is one of only six buildings left standing after Gen.William Tecumseh Sherman’s campaign in February 1864. It is featured on Meridian’s Civil War Trail. Merrehope was beautifully restored and furnished in 1968 by the Meridian Restorations Foundation. The Trees of Christmas Tours has attracted statewide and national attention earning recognition as one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeastern United States. Each year has its own decorating theme, that decorates the floors of the famous renovated home. Open year round for tours. January –March Tuesday-Saturday 10-3, April-Nov. 21 Monday-Saturday 10-4, Nov. 22-Dec. 30 Monday-Saturday 9-5 (Special Event Trees of Christmas). For more information call 601-483-8439 or visit www.merrehope.com
Mimmo’s Ristorante Pizzeria in Quitman
The cuisine of Naples, one of Italy’s largest cities, can be experienced in one of Mississippi’s smallest cities: Quitman.
All of the restaurant’s food is homemade and the menu includes popular Italian dishes most recognized by Americans, including lasagna, eggplant parmegiana and spaghetti with meatballs. Other popular menu items include Homemade Chicken or Beef Cannelloni, Fettuccine Florentine. Mimmo’s homemade breads are made fresh everyday for sandwiches, panino, burgers and other dishes. Desserts – also homemade – include chocolate rum cake and strawberry limoncello cake.
Mimmo’s Ristorante Pizzeria is located at 110 Main St. Hours are Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and from 4-9 p.m.; and Saturday, from 4-9 p.m.
For more information, call 601-557-9006.
Mimmo’s Italian Bistro is located in Meridian at 2100 Front St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located in Newton County about three miles east of the town of Newton and five mile west from the town of Hickory.
The cemetery was established in April 2009 and dedicated on Memorial Day 2011. The first burial was held on July 5, 2011, for Sergeant Henry Lewak Trest, U. S. Army, Korean Veteran.
Since its establishment in 2009, the cemetery was donated 87 acres by Mississippi State University. The cemetery is located at 258 Honors Circle in Newton.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
On June 21, 1964, three voting rights activists, who had come to investigate the burning of Mt. Zion Church, were murdered. Their deaths provoked national outrage and led to the first successful federal prosecution of a civil rights case in Mississippi.
11199 County Road 747, Philadelphia, Miss.; 601-656-1742.
Neshoba Lake
This lake is located off Highway 486, east of Philadelphia, approximately 8 miles. Covering 225 acres, this lake offers a boat ramp and 25 overnight camping hook-ups.
Newton Theatre Company
The Newton Theatre Company was organized in 1990 and is now in its 25th season of bringing community theater productions to Newton County and many surrounding areas.
Years ago, David Miller, who was involved with many shows with Meridian Little Theatre, talked to Nancy Brand — a music and theatre director for Newton Public Schools before her retirement in 1974 — about developing a community theater in Newton. Shortly after that a group of interested people met with Brand and Miller and from that meeting the Newton Theatre Company was formed.
The group had no stage to call home so many of the first productions were held in the Fine Arts Building of Clarke College in Newton which is now Central MS Residential Center.
Max and Lucille Connet owned The Roxy Theater in Newton, which was a movie picture theater from 1934 until the late 1980s when the Connets retired and closed the theater. When the Connets heard about the newly organized Newton Theatre Company, they gave the building to the city of Newton, which in turn leased it to the Newton Theatre Company. They had found their stage and new home.
Major renovations began with the help of La-Z-Boy, Esco, and many volunteers from the community to convert it from a movie theater to a live performance theater. It came to a point after 20 plus years, that back in 2012, the their company decided it was time to remodel and expand.
In August of 2012, remodeling and new construction began in an empty lot next to the Roxy. Two new dressing rooms were added as well as a state of the art makeup room.
An elegant courtyard with brick columns, wrought iron fencing and fountain were also constructed outside, which has been dedicated as “The Nancy Brand Courtyard” for her 90th birthday last year.
Newton Theatre Company has four productions every season. One large musical in the fall for adults and children, a comedy for adults, one production for children under the age of 12, and a musical for teenagers.
One of the greatest benefits of the Newton Theatre Company is the opportunity it gives to the children of Newton and the surrounding communities.
Since two children’s shows are produced every year, it gives so many opportunities for children to develop their talents.
Newton Theatre Company is a family friendly organization providing many benefits for the area from forming long lasting friendships, forming acting abilities and enjoying pleasurable evenings of entertainment performed by your family, friends and neighbors.
Okatibbee Lake
Follow the signs from Route 19N near Collinsville. This 11,000-acre flood control project features a 4,100-acre lake and seven parks with facilities for class “A” camping, a full-service marina, a motel, swimming beaches, a water slide, and other day-use attractions. Fishing is excellent. There is also a large area managed for hunting.
Rose Hill Cemetery
8th Street and 40th Avenue, Meridian; 601-693-3344; www.historicrosehillcemeterytours.com.
This historic cemetery contains the monuments of John Ball and Lewis Ragsdale, founders of the City of Meridian. It also contains the graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies, Emil and Kelly Mitchell. Over 20,000 people were in Meridian for the funeral of the Queen. Each year The Rose Hill Company hosts an historic costumed cemetery tour and a commemoration ceremony for the Gypsy Queen. This year’s tour will be Saturday, Sept. 7. Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - Noon. Admission is free. From I-20/59, take the 22nd Avenue exit; turn left on 8th street, and then left at 40th Avenue.
Sam Dale Historical Site
This two-acre, day-use area is built around a memorial to General Sam Dale, a 19th-century frontiersman and patriot. The focal point here is a statue of Sam Dale by Harry D. Reeks of Ocean Springs. The area offers four picnic shelters, but no rest rooms or camping. Admission is free.
Located 15 miles north of Meridian off Highway 39; 601-364-2120.
The Simmons-Wright Company
Located in Kewanee, The Simmons-Wright Company has operated as a general/mercantile store since 1884. Much of its significance is focused around the time period it was in business, significantly from the beginning of its establishment to the 1960s, according to the company’s website.
The company was by William Simmons and Tom Wright, who have been recognized as the first to operate day-to-day business activities. Bernice Simmons took over the store in the mid 1970s and ran it until she died in 1998 at the age of 96. The store was left to Gary and Manning Pickett in Bernice’s will and is run by Gary and Janice Pickett.
Surrounding the store is a warehouse, cotton gin, blacksmith shop and several other buildings used for storage or to assist in the production of cotton. The store burned down in 1926 but was re-built the same year of brick instead of its original wood.
The current business houses antiques and collectibles, consignment sale items, farm supplies, groceries, hardware, hunting clothes and accessories and other items. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
Another attraction to the business is the 1884 Cafe, where home cooking is served – breakfast and lunch – Monday through Saturday.
The Simmons-Wright Company is located at 5493 Highway 11/90. For more information, call 601-632-1884.
Soulé Steam Feed Works and Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum
Located in the historic Soulé Steam Feed Works building, the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum promotes the heritage, labor and innovational that influenced and shaped the country’s rise as an industrial and manufacturing pioneer. The museum houses old engines, tools, a collection of more than 2,000 photographs and other items.
The company was founded by George W. Soulé in the 1890s, and throughout ensuing years developed and patented products that used steam engine technology, including some that changed the timber industry.
When Soulé Steam Works closed in July 2002, Jim McCrae purchased the building from the Soulé family.
In addition to the company’s vessels and other treasurers, the museum also includes steam engines not built or used there, but are showcased because of their connection to the steam engine industry.
From March 21-Nov. 21, the museum is hosting the exhibition Smithsonian Work Exhibit Celebrating America’s Industrial Revolution: 1870-1914.
The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum is also site of the annual Soulé Live Steam Festival and Meridian RailFest. Held since 2002, the annual fest is recognized as the country’s only steam show held at an actual steam engine factory. More than 7,000 people from more than 24 states have attended in previous year and attendance continues to grow.
Other festival highlights include a blacksmith shop in operation, one of the festival’s most popular demonstrations; a car show; and a display of hit-and-miss engines by steam enthusiasts. Demonstrations of spinning, weaving, broom making, Meridian Community College’s Industrial Technology students demonstrating work on the antique equipment, an exhibit of carousel organs (not from the Carousel Organ Association of America Fall Rally, and a demonstration of making cotton on an Eli Whitney Cotton Gin model have also been featured.
The Meridian Maker Faire will be held April 6-7, 2019 at the Heritage Museum. Maker Faire attracts makers from a variety of disciplines, including engineers, entrepreneurs, crafters and hobbyists to come together and share their products and ideas.
Soulé Steam Feed Works site has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979 due to the historical significance of George W. Soulé, inventor. The site was designated a Mississippi Landmark in Fall 2003.
Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum was designated the Official State Historical Industrial Museum in July 2004 by the Mississippi legislature.
The museum is located at 1808 Fourth St. Guided tours as well as tours by appointment are available. For more information, call 601-693-9905 or visit the website at www.soulelivesteam.com
Temple Theater
2320 8th Street, Meridian, Miss.; 601-693-5353.
This beautiful theater, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was completed in 1928 in the Moorish Revival style and opened as a movie house. At the time, it was one of the largest stages in the United States, second only to the Roxie Theater in New York City. Housed in the theater is one of only two pipe organs of its kind to exist today. The sound produced by this Robert Morton pipe organ is equivalent to that of a 100-piece symphony orchestra. The Temple, used for vaudeville and movies in the past, is now used year-round for area events, live stage shows, plays and concerts. Free tours are available upon request.
The Coffee Pot Cafe
120 W. Bridge St., Enterprise.
While at first glance The Coffee Pot Cafe’ brings to mind the quintessential little hole-in-the-wall restaurant – wooden four-seater tables covered with colorful tablecloths, topped with napkin holders and condiments, all surrounded by floor-to-ceiling cabinets filled with gourmet and specialty foods – the restaurant’s greatest appeal is its menu.
Notwithstanding the bright red exit’s door’s claim of “serving only prime road kill,” the restaurant’s menu includes seafood gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp Po’boys, crab cakes, Shrimp Creole, cream of crawfish soup and more. Plus several specialty items – a special chicken salad plate served with fruit, a grilled cheese sandwich made with red rind hoop cheese, and a Driftwood hamburger featuring a secret special sauce and sandwiched between two slices of New Orleans French bread.
Although the Enterprise cafe’ has main dishes, the menu changes daily. Other palate-pleasing fare includes broiled tilapia, Cajun rice, blackened chicken, chili, corn and potato chowder, oyster Po-Boys, red beans and rice, shrimp étouffée.
In addition to the highly favored chocolate pie, the menu of homemade desserts also includes lemon pie, pecan pie and bread pudding with whiskey sauce. And the cafe serves flavored coffees, as well as whole beans which can be ground upon request.
Business hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Rustler Steakhouse
5915 Old Highway 80 West, Meridian.
An old-fashioned dining room with a fireplace for a date night or other special romantic occasion is among the intrinsic settings at The Rustler.
Located in a nonchalant area of Meridian – off Old Highway 80 West – The Rustler also features several casual seating areas, a lobby and full bar.
Although billed as a steakhouse, the restaurant’s menu also includes prime rib steak, shrimp, crab claws and other seafood. Desserts are homemade and include cheesecake, a strawberry pound cake and the creme de la creme, a chocolate mousse with dark Myer’s Rum.
Dinner is served Monday through Saturday, from 5-10 p.m.; the lounge opens at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 601-693-6499.
Touch of Home Mennonite Bakery, Livingston
Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 90 North St., and features “real” down home cooking – baked chicken, vegetables, chicken spaghetti, lasagna, fried chicken and chill. The cafeteria-style menu changes daily, but features specials for each day such as Taco Salad Thursdays and Fried Fish Fridays.
In addition to plate lunches, the bakery serves sandwiches – ham, turkey, roast beef and chicken salad – and salad plates – chicken, grilled chicken chef and pasta.
And then there’s homemade breads and rolls, muffins, pastries (donuts, sour and maple nut twists, cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, turnovers and cream cheese Danishes) as well as cakes and pies. All food is prepared on site by the restaurant’s staff.
The restaurant is open Monday-Friday, from 6 a.m.- 3 p.m. Breakfast – biscuits, sausage with gravy, pastries and muffins – is served until lunchtime. For more information, call 205-652-6561.
Turkey Creek Water Park
Open year-round, Turkey Creek Water Park with its 250-acre lake, attracts travelers from many areas. Located just off Highway 15, five miles southwest of Decatur, the park is one of the most popular water skiing spots around attracting skiers as early as mid-March. The park boasts excellent bass fishing and offers boat rentals in addition to camping.
Known for its conservation program, Turkey Creek is enjoyed by explorers of all ages. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking or biking the park’s nature trail teeming with wild flowers, deer, squirrels, ducks, turkeys, and other wildlife. For campers, the park has fully developed camping spurs as well as three new vacation cabins available for rental. Turkey Creek’s campgrounds feature a picnic area, and a playground with modern equipment for children of all ages. The park also features a white sand beach, wooded picnic areas, and nature trails.
Union Station
Union Station, also called the Meridian Multi-Modal Transportation Center, is an intermodal transportation center in Meridian. The station is located at 1901 Front St. in the Union Station Historic District within the larger Meridian Downtown Historic District, both of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Consisting of a new addition and renovated surviving wing of the 1906 building, Union Station was officially dedicated on December 11, 1997. It is a center of several modes of passenger transportation, including Amtrak train service on the Norfolk Southern rail corridor, Meridian Transit System, Greyhound, Trailways, and other providers of bus services. Meeting rooms on the mezzanine level are designed for community activities.
Weidmann’s Restaurant
210 22nd Ave., Meridian.
Meridian has always been steeped in tradition, and one of the longest running traditions around is having lunch, brunch or dinner at Weidmann’s Restaurant.
Established in 1870 by Felix Weidmann, a Swiss immigrant who was a chef on a transatlantic stem ship, Weidmann’s is recognized is a Mississippi icon – one of the state’s historic businesses still in operation.
Originally located in the Union Hotel with a counter and four stools, the restaurant was moved to its present location in 1923, while under the ownership of Henry Weidmann, grandson of the founder. During the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, the restaurant garnered national recognition and became a mainstay for Meridian and surrounding communities. During this time that the restaurant was open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, closing only for Christmas Day.
In the ‘60s, ownership was passed to Shorty McWilliams and his wife Gloria (Weidmann). Shorty was a football star at Mississippi State and West Point and twice finished in the Top 10 for the Heisman Trophy. In the 1980s, Poo Chancellor and his wife Gloria (McWilliams) assumed ownership.
In 1999, a group of 54 investors purchased the building and restaurant and completely renovated the site. Weidmanns reopened in 2000 under new ownership. Closed again briefly in 2010, the restaurant was reopened by Charles Frazier with the goal of providing outstanding and affordable Southern Cuisine in an historic setting. Many of the recipes of the original Weidmann’s have been revived, as well as new classics which are enjoying local popularity.
One tradition revived with the restaurant’s second rebirth is each table at Weidmann’s is set with a handmade peanut butter crock and an assortment of crackers. This tradition dates back to the 1940s, when legend has it there was a shortage of butter due to World War II. A guest mentioned to Henry Weidmann that peanut butter would be a good replacement to accompany the crackers. Henry embraced the concept and eventually found a potter in Louisville to make the crocks. The crocks are now made by hand by a local potter.
Another revived Weidmann’s tradition is the vast collection of photographs of celebrities, employees and local guests showcased throughout the restaurant.
And no meal at Weidmann’s would be complete without a slice of the restaurant’s World Famous Black Bottom Pie, which has two fillings – one of them chocolate – and a gingersnaps crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Weidmann’s Restaurant has been featured in books, magazines, cookbooks and television shows. It is listed as part of the Meridian Urban Center Historic District and on the National Register of Historic Places.
This year, Weidmann’s celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Hours are: lunch, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; dinner, Monday-Thursday, from 5-9:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, from 5-11 p.m.; and Sunday brunch, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 601-581-5770.
Frank W. Williams Home
905 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Drive, Meridian; 601-483-8439; www.merrehope.com.
Frank W. Williams, Insurance pioneer built this circa 1886 home as a wedding present for his wife, Mamie. Built in the Queen Anne style of the Victorian period, the house was moved to the present site in 1979 by The Meridian Restorations Foundation. Open year round for tours. January-March Tuesday-Saturday 10-3, April-Nov. 21 Monday-Saturday 10-4. Nov. 22-Dec. 30 Monday-Saturday 9-5 (Special Event Trees of Christmas)
Whynot Motorsports Park
Every other weekend from March to October at 4773 JW Reynolds Road in Meridian.
A standout raceway in the dirt stock car racing world, Whynot hosts approximately 15 stock car and late model races a year. The Battle of the State will be held March 5-7.The seventh snnual Nesmith Perfection Parts Southern Street Stock Nationals will be held this year Aug. 13-15 at 5 p.m. The Holiday Inn in Meridian is a host hotel, with a discount available to racers coming from out of town.
Contact: Rodney Wing at 601-527-0084, Phillip Hathcock at 205-965-3070 or the track phone at 601-644-3010.
