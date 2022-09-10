This photo, “On the Way to the Hicklin House Station,” San Jacinto, Indiana, 2013, Digital C-print, 23 inches x 30 1/2 inches, is one of 48 color photographs and other materials and narratives featured in the exhibition “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad.” Hosted by The Fred & Sissie Wile Changing Exhibition Gallery, the exhibit was created by Dallas photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales, spent more than a decade photographing actual sites along the route. Michna-Bales traveled 2,000 miles, from cotton plantations south of Natchitoches, Louisiana, to the Canadian border. “Through Darkness to Light” will be housed at The MAX in downtown Meridian through Jan. 6, 2023.
Jeanine Michna-Bales
Opening today at The MAX
Photo courtesy of Jeanine Michna-Bales
