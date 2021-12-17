Editor’s Note: Each holiday season, Syndicated Book Reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer prepares a list of book suggestions for holiday gift-giving. The titles, which are listed in several categories and age groups, will be published over the next few weeks.
It’s officially holiday shopping season. Books are easy to wrap and easy to give, and they last a while, too.
So why not head to the bookstore with your Christmas List and look for these gifts...
Parenting
Beware of this as a gift: “Why is My Child in Charge?” by Claire Lerner is a book to help end frustration, power struggles, bratty kids, and upset parents. It’s helpful, kind, and clear-headed; just be careful, give it to the parent who expressly wants a book like this.
The parent or caregiver who was home with the family last Christmas might be fresh out of ideas about now, so wrap up “The Ultimate At-Home Activity Guide” by Mike Lowery. It’s chock-full of more than 100 activities for little kids, big kids, and grown-up kids, and some of them are quiet lesson-teachers. Bonus: give it to your favorite babysitter, too!
Health and Wellness
For the past months, it seems like we’ve heard a lot from doctors and nurses. So why not wrap up a book by a psychiatrist? In “Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training,” author Adam Stern, M.D. writes about what it’s like to be accepted for a prestigious program in which he and his colleagues learn to help patients on a psychiatric ward. Wrap it up with “Being You: A New Science of Consciousness” by Anil Seth, a book to help you tap into an inner self and get to know you.
Give this one carefully: “Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage” by Eleanor Henderson is a book about boy-meets-girl and love blossoms. It’s about two children and a Happily-Almost-Ever-After, until chronic illness steps in. It’s a hard book to absorb but for the right giftee, it may be the best gift to give. Also look for “The Problem of Alzheimer’s” by Jason Karlawish, a sort of history of the “crisis” and where science is taking its treatment.
If your giftee is determined to live life to the fullest this coming year, then “Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind” by Barbara Becker may be what you need to wrap. Yes, it’s the story of death but it’s also about the way that grief can lead to growth. Wrap it up with “Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved My Life” by Carol Smith, a book about loss and healing; or “Little Matches: A Memoir of Grief and Light” by Maryanne O’Hara, the story of a mother’s loss and a daughter’s gift.
Here’s a book that any reader can identify with: “Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley. Learn what quarantine meant almost 400 years ago during The Black Death, what it means in a world with COVID-19, what we can expect during the next pandemic, and how this all meshes with the entire idea of freedom.
What to give to the person who loves the world of scent? Easy: “Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell.” by Jude Stewart. Yes, it’s about things that smell good (and bad) but it’s also informative, with lessons on how to practice to gain a discerning nose. Wrap it up with a scented candle or a bottle of perfume, of course.
For Picture Book Fans (kids ages 2-7)
The child who’s a budding ecologist will want to see “All of Us” by Kathryn Erskine, pictures by Alexandra Boiger. It’s a book that shows small kids that we live on a big ol’ world and we can take care of it together. Wrap it up with “The Universe and You” by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman, a book that’ll make your little stargazer very, very happy.
Small children who are ready for big ideas will love “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Phyllis Root, illustrated by Claudie McGehee. It’s the story of bees, and why we should help them. Also look for “Except Antarctica!” by Todd Sturgell, a very cute book about creatures on our southernmost continent; or “Where’s My Cow?” by Susan Blackaby, illustrated by Scott Brundage, a book about friendships.
For the kid who needs a dose of self-appreciation, you can’t go wrong with “Beautifully Me” by Nabela Noor, illustrated by Nabi H. Ali. It’s a book about an adorable Bangaladeshi-Am,erican girl who’s bullied. At first, it hurts her feelings, but she learns how to deal with kids who tease.
Sometimes, it’s hard to learn to make friends, so “A Friend Like You” by Frank Murphy and Charnaie Gordon, illustrated by Kayla Harren is perfect to give your little one this Christmas. It’s a book about getting along and being open to making pals with kids who don’t look like you. Wrap it up with “Meesha Makes Friends” by Tom Percival, a book about a girl who literally makes friends, or “Sharing a Smile” by Nicki Kramar, illustrations by Ashley Evans, a book about making friends when you’re both masked.
For the child who’s new to this country, or the kid with a new classmate who’s new will love “The Color Collector” by Nicholas Solis, illustrated by Renia Metallinou, the story of a small immigrant, the colors she sees around her and the ones she misses from her former home. Wrap it up with “If Dominican Were a Color” by Sili Recio, illustrated by Brianna McCarthy, for a great and wonderfully colorful gift..
If you want to wrap up pure silliness for your picture-book fan, then look for “Monday” by Lucy Branam, illustrated by Kevin M. Barry. Monday is the worst, right? Who needs it? Find out in this hilarious book, then pair it with “A CAPE!” by Marty Kelly, for the best kind of Christmas fun.
Quieter kids who love to create will love paging through “Nerdycorn” by Andrew Root, illustrated by Erin Kraan. It’s the super-colorful tale of Fern, who is not your “usual” unicorn; she prefers being in her laboratory, coding software, and creating with her chemistry set. The other unicorns make fun of her but when Unicorn Tragedy happens, who do you think saves the day? Wrap it up with “Rock and Vole” by Jennifer Sattler, a book about a little vole who loves her routine, and what happens when change arrives.
For Young Readers (kids ages 6-9)
The very young reader who shows an interest in history will love “I Am Anne Frank” by Brad Meltzer, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos. Based on Frank’s famous diaries, it’s a great entry to this subject and perfect for this age group.
Kids who drift more toward nonfiction books will love “Jungle Animals: A Spotter’s Guide” by Jane Wilsher. This book has the look of an encyclopedia, but it reads much easier and offers a ton of information for curious youngsters.
For the kid who loves to travel, you can’t go wrong with “Little Kid, Big City! New York” by Beth Beckman, illustrated by Holly Maher. It’s a book about all the fun things a kid can do in The Big Apple. Wrap it up with “Keeping the City Going” by Brian Floca, a book about transportation and movement in a big metropolis. Bonus: This book will be a treat for your truck-van-taxi-vehicle lover, too.
For Preteen Readers (kids ages 7-12)
The young jokester on your list will love unwrapping “The Boy Who Made Everyone Laugh” by Helen Rutter. It’s the story of Billy Plimpton, who wants to be a comedian some day. Great idea, except for one little problem: Billy stutters.
Kids who love history will enjoy “Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History” by Schele Williams, a beaufitul, colorful book that honors Black History year-round.
Your young social justice activist will love seeing “Racial Justice in America: Topics for Change” by Hedrich Nichols, Leigh Ann Erickson, and Kelisa Wing beneath the tree. It’s a book that explains racial issues of today, and gives kids things to think about. Wrap it up with “Marching for Change: Movements Across America” by Joyce Markovics, a book about some of the important marches that have been held in America over the past sixty years. Also, look for “Across the Tracks” Alverne Ball and Stacey Robinson a graphic novel looks at the Tulsa Race Massacre in a way that’s very accessible for young readers to absorb.
Here’s a gift for the kid who dreams of being someone influential: “Kid Innovators: True Tales of Childhood From Inventors and Trailblazers” by Robin Steveenson, illustrated by Allison Steinfeld. It’s a book full of tales of young kids just like your giftee... who grew up to make a big difference. Wrap it up with a different kind of science book: “Who Gives a Poop?” by Heather L. Montgomery, illustrated by Iris Gottlieg is a fun book that shows kids how waste isn’t just icky.
If there’s a kid who loves art or who’s a museum fanatic, then “The Ultimate Art Museum” by Ferren Gipson is what you’ll want to give this year. It’s like having a permanent pass to visit paintings, sculptures, antiquities, and more. Bonus: your adult art fan will love it, too.
For the kid who’s fascinated by biographies, wrap up “Signs of Survival” by Renee Hartman with Joshua M. Greene. It’s the story of two sisters and their true story of the holocaust. Wrap it up with “I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944” by Lauren Tarshis, artwork by Alvaro Sarraseca, a book written in graphic-novel format, for a doubly great gift.
Kids who love a good biography might enjoy unwrapping “Dr. Fauci” by Kate Messner, illustrated by Alexandra Bye. It’s the story of Dr. Fauci, told in a wonderful kid-friendly form, and a quick tale of vaccines. Wrap it up with “Jump at the Sun” by Alicia D. Williams, illustrated by Jacqueline Alcantara, a picture biography of Zora Neale Hurston.
And speaking of history, another book young historians will want this holiday is “The Who Was? History of the World, Deluxe Edition” by Paula K. Manzanero. It’s full of quick-to-read but highly informative chapters on all sorts of historical figures you want your kid to know.
For Young Adults (kids 12 and up)
Check first, to be sure your giftee hasn’t already read this one: “The Desolations of Devil’s Acre: the Sixth Novel of Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs. Ask, because this very popular series has many very rabid fans who may not have been able to wait to find out what happens next.
For the reader of romance with a twist, wrap up “You & Me at the End of the World” by Brianna Bourne. It’s a story of Armageddon, stuck with a boy who thinks he’s all that (or a girl who’s a bit of a nerd, depending on your point of view). Can they figure out what happened, and why they’re alone on the planet together?
Young readers who love history will want to unwrap “When I Grow Up” by Ken Krimstein. Written in graphic novel format, this book is a compilation of six stories of Yiddish teenagers and their lives on the edge of World War II.
• Terri Schlichenmeyer of The Bookworm Sez is a self-syndicated book review columnist. Schlichenmeyer’s reviews include adult and children’s books of every genre. You may contact her at bookwormsez@yahoo.com
