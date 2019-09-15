It is said music soothes the savage beast, and that it is a universal language.
Obadiah Homemakers Club member Nancy Gilbertson, a former band instructor, demonstrated those points with her proficiency on the flute at the September meeting of the Obadiah Homemakers.
Blending in a little history along with the musical notes, Gilbertson opened with “Hush! The Waves are Rollin’ In.”
“This is a Gaelic (or Celtic) lullaby, originating in Ireland and Scotland Highlands,” she explained.
Changing instruments. Gilbertson introduced an authentic Irish whistle.
“In the old country, money was scarce but music was in the hearts and soul of the culture,” she explained. “So, instruments were made like this simple whistle.”
Gilbertson instrument being a G chord, she performed the tune “Hunting the Hare,” which dates back to 1903.
She ended her presentation with the flute, playing a Scottish tune “O As I Was Kissed Yestreen.”
The devotion for the Sept. 9, 2019, meeting was presented by Gilbertson, who is also club president. She read “Storms of Our Own Making” from In Touch magazine’s daily devotions. The reading references Jonah 1 and Jonah 2:1-10.
“We all experience what could be called storms of life,” Gilbertson read. “They come in various forms, such as relational, financial, emotional, physical, and spiritual. Sometimes they are even the result of our own foolish choices. The trouble that comes to us may be the harvest of what we have sown in the past. And that was certainly the case with Jonah.
“When Jonah tried to run away from God’s assignment, the Lord brought a corrective storm into his life. And because He loves us, He will similarly disrupt our plans when we insist on going our own way instead of submitting to His will.”
God’s storms...
Get our attention. Storms disrupt our normal routine in such a way that we stop to consider what God is doing in our lives.
Humble us. The Lord challenges our pride and self-reliance so we realize that we are not in charge and can do nothing apart from Him.
Lead us to repentance. Sometimes the consequences of our sin and rebellion are so painful and troublesome that we come to our senses and turn back to God in humble obedience.
Alight our life with His plans. Storms cause us to let go of our stubbornly held plans and yield to His will no matter what it costs us.”
Gilbertson’s reading concluded as follows: “Crying out to the Lord is the best response in a storm. Like Jonah, we should humble ourselves in the midst of our circumstances, submit to God’s dealings with us, turn from our rebellion to Obedience, and yield to His will. Only then will we become a useful servant in His mighty hand.”
Stacy Davis presented the opening prayer, remembering members and families in need.
Elouise Ethridge announced the master gardeners group of which she is a member will host a plant sale at Earth’s Bounty Oct. 5.
The first Homemakers Council meeting after the summer hiatus will be Friday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the East Mississippi Electric Association (EMEPA) auditorium. It was noted that Nov. 1 is rapidly approaching and plans for the upcoming Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Arts and Crafts Show and Sale will be discussed and finalized. There will be changes for the annual show, including location.
Also, plans to reschedule a tour trip to Biloxi will be discussed. Originally planned for Sept. 7, current extreme hot weather prompted the postponement of the trip.
Members are asked to bring the following items to the next club meeting: unused eyeglasses for donation to the Lions Club; paper products for Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter; and Halloween goodies for Hope Village For Children.
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and refreshments were served.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
