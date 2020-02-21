Due to threats of imminent weather, the February meeting of the Obadiah Homemakers Club was brief.
Club president Nancy Gilbertson called the meeting to order, which was followed with a devotional presentation by Cathy Clearman titled “A Heart of Compassion” by noted author and pastor Greg Laurie.
“Far too often Christians see nonbelievers as the enemy. But let’s remember that we used to be among them. The Bible tells us that when Jesus ‘saw the multitudes,’ He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd (Matthew 9:36),” Clearman read.
“Jesus went on to say, ‘The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.’ (Matt 9:37-38)
“Nonbelievers are not the enemy. Nonbelievers are under the control of the real enemy, who is Satan. The Bible tells us, ‘Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.’ (2 Corinthians 4:4)
“Like Jonah, we sometimes don’t even want people to be saved. Jonah was called by God to go and preach in Nineveh, which was the capital of Assyria. The Assyrians were the avowed enemies of the Jewish people, so Jonah didn’t want to go.
“If God eradicated the Ninevites and the nation of Assyria from the face of the earth, it would be one less enemy that Israel had to deal with. But when Jonah finally went to preach to them, they repented of their sin.
“So Jonah complained to God, saying, ‘Didn’t I say before I left home that you would do this, Lord? That is why I ran away to Tarshish! I knew that you are a merciful and compassionate God, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. You are eager to turn back from destroying people.’ (Jonah 4:2)
“Let’s not have that heart toward unbelievers, Let’s be thankful that God forgives.”
Prayer and blessing were presented by Elaine Herber.
The program was presented by Robin Doerner read “Everything I Need to Know About Life, I Learned from Noah’s Ark (author unknown).
1) Don’t miss the boat
2) Remember that we are all in the same boat.
3) Plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark.
4) Stay fit. When you’re 600 years old, someone may ask you to do something really big.
5) Don’t listen to critics; just get on with the job that needs to be done.
6) Build your future on high ground.
7) For safety’s sake, travel in pairs.
8) Speed isn’t always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs.
9) When you’re stressed, float awhile.
10) Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; the Titanic by professionals
11) No matter the storm, when you are with God, there’s always a rainbow waiting.
Gilbertson reminded members about the annual Dress Revue and encouraged everyone to participate in the upcoming event. Instead of buying new clothing, she made the suggestion to “shop” someone else’s closet. “New to you and recycle, too!” she noted.
February’s council meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28 at the Lauderdale County Extension Service office. Box lunched will be available for purchase.
Varied ways of recycling was discussed, several of which members are already incorporating. Gilbertson encouraged members to step up the recycling effort and to think of new ways to recycle items to decrease landfill waste. Recycling furniture and clothing was at the top of everyone’s list, along with donating newspapers to vet offices, eyeglasses, plastic bags and aluminum cans. Members were reminded that card fronts are once again being accepted by St. Jude’s Hospital’s outreach program Born Again cards.
The meeting closed with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Refreshments were served. Cathy Clearman and Elaine Herber were hostesses
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
