An insider’s view of the Kairos Prison Ministries was presented by Obadiah Homemakers Club member Elaine Herber at the club’s February meeting.
“Changing hearts, transforming lives, and Impacting the world. That is the essence of the Kairos Prison Ministries ... To share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ, to impact the hearts and lives of incarcerated men, women, and youth as well as their families to become loving and productive citizens of their communities,” said Herber, who attended a Kairos Outside event in Biloxi in October 2019.
Kairos began in 1976 with a three-day short course in Christianity in Raiford, Florida. It was called Cursillo (a short informal spiritual retreat) in Prison. There were nine volunteers the first weekend. Today, they are affectionately referred to as the NINE OLD MEN. They redesigned the purpose and renamed it ‘Kairos” which is Greek for “God’s Special Time.”.
In 1989, at the San Quentin State Correctional Facility in California, a chaplain asked Kairos to create a program that would minister to the female family members of the incarcerated, Herber said. In April 1990, the first Kairos Outside held their first weekend in Northern California. Today, Kairos has a staff of 12, with more than 30,000 volunteers donating three million hours of service a year.
Kairos sprung from the Cursillo Movement and is supported by volunteers from the 4th Day movements (the fourth day being the day one is sent out to live a life that is Christ-centered) such as the National Episcopal Cursillo, Presbyterian Cursillo, Lutheran Via de Cristo, The Upper Room’s Walk to Emmaus, and independently ecumenical Tres Dias. Volunteers serve in 400-plus institutions in 37 states and nine countries.
It is one ministry with three programs, Herber explained:
INSIDE: Inside of a prison 3 1/2-day weekend led by same-gender Kairos volunteers. It includes a series of talks, discussions, chapel meditations creating a Christian community.
TOUCH: Mentoring program for incarcerated youth 25 years and younger. Its mission is to engage their reasoning skills to help them make better life choices.
OUTSIDE: Spouses, parents and relatives of those in prison often ‘do time’ right along with their loved ones. Kairos Outside lets them know they are not alone and offers a comfortable non-judging retreat for women to support each other as they journey through the incarceration of a friend or relative. It is a 2 1/2-day weekend based on a series of talks by volunteers designed to address the pain of enduring separation from the one inside and the judgment of others from their community. Guests hear the talks in small, family groups. The program is interspersed with music, prayer and fun activities. It is a Christian program although no religious affiliation is necessary to be a guest. Any 20-year-old or older family member whose life has been impacted by the incarceration of a loved one or a woman who was unable to attend Kairos Inside while in prison is eligible to attend Kairos Outside.
Judy Harwell presented a devotion, “Start with a Step,” citing Proverbs 16:9 as the focal scripture: “A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.”
“A comic strip created by the late Charles Schulz addresses the need for each of us to make the most of the present moment in our lives,” Harwell said. “Charlie Brown is at bat. Strike three. He has stuck out again. He slumps down on the bench. ‘Rats!’ he exclaims. ‘I’ll never be a Big League player. I just don’t have it. All my life I’ve dreamed of playing in the big leagues, but I know I’ll never make it.
“Lucy turned to console him. ‘Charlie Brown,’ she says, ‘You’re thinking too far ahead. What you need to do is set yourself more immediate goals.’ Charlie Brown looks up and asks, ‘Immediate goals?’ Lucy responds, ‘Yes. Start with this next inning when you go out to pitch. See if you can walk out to the mound without falling down.’
“The first step toward walking into any future you can picture,” Harwell continued, “is the step that you take today. Make it a forward, positive, energetic, purposeful step. The steps you take today become the well-worn paths of tomorrow. The only preparation for tomorrow is the right use of today.”
Harwell concluded her devotion with prayer and the blessing of the refreshments.
Club president Nancy Gilbertson advised members about the Coronavirus.
“The Corona Virus outbreak is at the forefront of the minds of most everyone,” Gilbertson said. “One way to guard yourself against contracting this virus — or any others — is to be a diligent hand-washer, using antibacterial soaps, wipes and hand sanitizers. And staying home, especially if your immune system is compromised already by health issues.”
During the business session, it was noted Robin Doerner and Herber delivered Valentine’s goodies to Hope Village for Children and The Veterans Center.
The March Homemakers Council meeting will be held March 20 at the Mississippi Extension Service Lauderdale County Office. It is the annual Dress Revue where members showcase outfits in different categories they have made or purchased in the last year. Winners will show at the upcoming South Central Meeting in Collins on March 24. Winners there will show at the state meeting in May at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Gilbertson reminded members the council and club projects were to up the game on recycling. It is an activity in which everyone can participate, be it with card fronts, aluminum cans, plastic bags, newspapers, clothing or furniture. Anything repurposed is recycling. Gilbertson suggested the possibility of a clothing swap and reminded members “even clothing that cannot be donated can make good cleaning scraps, especially T-shirt material.”
The meeting adjourned with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance led by Doerner. Refreshments were served.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
