The aroma of Thanksgiving filled the air at the November meeting of the Obadiah Homemakers Club as a feast table was the evening’s main attraction.
Club president Nancy Gilbertson welcomed members and visitors to the Nov. 4 meeting with a devotional reading from Crosswalk.com titled “Gratitude in Affliction.” Psalm 119: 65-72 were the reference Bible verses.
“At Thanksgiving, we typically express gratitude for God’s blessings, “Gilbertson read. “But did you ever consider thanking Him for something that doesn’t seem like a blessing — such as a trying circumstance you want Him to remove or change? A grateful heart is most precious to God when, humanly speaking, our situations don’t warrant giving thanks. “
The reading noted that by making four foundational decisions, one can begin to see the value of their adversities and respond with appreciation:
Believe and Trust the Lord: Only by viewing life from a scriptural perspective can we understand His purposes in our trails and trust His wisdom in allowing them.
Accept the situation as coming from God: Either directly sent or permissively allowed, if we truly believe He’s working for ur good (Romans 8:28-29), we can choose to receive each difficulty as coming from His loving hand. Then we can say “Thank you”.
Submit to God in the circumstance: Although we may not like the situation, knowing that God “is good and does good” (verse 68) allows us to confidently place our lives under His authority.
Draw from Him the strength to endure: No one has the ability within himself to endure hardships with gratefulness. Only by relying on the Lord can believers go through adversity with an appreciative heart.
Club secretary Stacy Davis concluded the devotion with prayer, remembering those in need.
During the business session, it was noted several members of the Obadiah Homemakers attended the grand opening ceremony of the new MSU Extension Service office, joining local dignitaries, extension staff and others in touring the new facility. The Master Gardeners of Lauderdale County did the landscaping. The November Council meeting of the Lauderdale Homemaker Volunteers will be held at the new offices.
An annual event for the homemakers is to visit the Mississippi Visitors Center, providing cookies and other sweet treats to travelers through the state. Elaine Herber, Nancy Gilbertson Judy Harwell, Elouise Ethridge and Robin Doerner participated along with members from other Lauderdale County clubs. A total of 265 people came through during their time at the center and 44 1/2 dozen cookies were distributed. Visitors were from as close as Georgia and as far as California.
Elaine Herber and Robin Doerner represented the club in providing Halloween treats to clients of the Veterans Center.
The 2019 officers have accepted their office for the 2020 year.
The club’s December meeting will be the annual Christmas party. All members are to bring finger foods and a gift to exchange.
The meeting was adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance and dinner was served buffet style.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
