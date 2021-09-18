After a year without meetings due to the pandemic, members of the Obadiah Homemakers Club are slowly making their way back full throttle.
At the club’s July meeting, members voted to donate classroom supplies to West Lauderdale Elementary School teacher Amy Semmes. Semmes is the granddaughter of longtime OHV member Doris Lisenbe.
An ongoing club project for the club has been the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter in Meridian. It was noted that personal hygiene items is one area that may be lacking in the club’s yearly donations to the facility. Members were encouraged to bring the items to the club’s August meeting.
The July meeting opened with a devotional presentation by Cathy Clearman, who read a selection from the Upper Room publication titled “God’s Love” by Linda Chandra of Indonesia.
“After I decided to quit my job, I was able to open my house to any of the mountain village children who wanted to learn English and mathematics for free. At first, only one child, Imam, came. One day he asked me, ‘Why do you teach me for free?’ I replied that I wanted to share what I have learned. Then he asked, “Why do you want to share with me?” I replied, ‘Because I love you.’
“When he asked me why I loved him, I said, ‘Because God has loved me first.’ he next day, he came with three friends. Then a few days later, he came with another two friends and the next day six new friends. Then I asked him why he kept bringing new students, he said, ‘Because you love me first, Ma’am.’
“Jesus said, ‘Love each other as I have loved you.’ (John 15:12). God’s love will enable us to love others and share with them in our own limited ways. My heart is full of joy when I share God’s love with my students. Some people say that teaching them is a waste of time since I’m not getting paid. But my joy does not come from what others think and say. My eternal joy comes from God, who has loved me and who will provide what I need and more to share with others.”
At the August meeting of the Obadiah Homemakers Club, Cathy Clearman presented a devotional reading from www.worthdevotions.com The scripture was from John 10:10, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly.”
The reading was as follows: “A recent study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and University of California Los Angeles wanted to find out, ‘if you had to choose between more time and more money, what would it be?’ While they found most respondents answered, ‘More money,’ they also found that those who preferred ‘more time’ were generally happier! When I read this article, it reminded me of a story that I’d like to share.
“A wealthy businessman was shocked to see a fisherman sitting beside his boat, playing with a small child. So the businessman asked, ‘Why aren’t you out fishing?’ The fisherman replied, ‘Because I’ve caught enough fish for one day.’ ‘Why don’t you catch some more?’ the businessman further inquired.
“‘What would I do with them?’ asked the fisherman. ‘You could earn more money,’ said the businessman. ‘Then with the extra money, you could buy a bigger boat, go into deeper waters, and catch more fish. Then you would make enough money to buy nylon nets. With the nets, you could catch even more fish and make more money. With that money, you could own two boats, maybe three boats. Eventually, you could have a whole fleet of boats and be rich like me.’
“‘Then what would I do?’ replied the fisherman. ‘Then you could really enjoy life,’ answered the businessman. The fisherman looked at the businessman quizzically and asked, ‘What do you think I’m doing now?’
“Let’s not get so wrapped up in work, that we simply forget to enjoy life-the life that He wants to give us more abundantly! Take time out and be sure to praise God for the life that He’s provided.”
During a discussion, members decided that while the club’s membership is small, they would continue as a club and support worthy endeavors to improve the community that has been the foundation of the Homemaker Volunteers throughout its history. It is important to be involved.
The meeting adjourned with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
