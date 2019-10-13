October is slated to be a busy month for the Obadiah Homemaker Volunteers.
The club is scheduled to tour Biloxi Saturday, Oct. 19. The South Central Area Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers fall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Quitman, while the monthly Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Council meeting will be held Oct. 25 at the new offices of the Lauderdale County Extension Service located at the Lauderdale County Ag Center.
Obadiah Homemaker Volunteers members will serve cookies and treats at the Mississippi Welcome Center in Toomsuba on Oct. 29, and the club’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the scheduled meeting on Nov. 4.
The October meeting opened with a devotional presentation by Judy Harwell.
“God has a reason for the season,” Harwell began. “How do you feel and act in the changing seasons? Be thankful for each season as it gives us all the opportunity to be a new you in how you dress, how you think and act.”
Harrell concluded her presentation with a prayer.
Club president Nancy Gilbertson reminded members of the statewide ban burn, effective until further notice.
“As dry as it is at this time, just one small spark could start a fire that could consume many acres and homes before being controlled and put out,” Gilbertson noted.
Club members were reminded state dues must be paid at the next meeting; they are due by Dec. 1.
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance. Refreshments were served by hostesses Judy Harwell and Elouise Ethridge.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
