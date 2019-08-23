Obadiah Homemaker Volunteer members took a break from homemaker activities to attend the club’s annual August picnic.
Nine members gathered at the home of OHV member Judy Harwell for the annual event. Harrell began with a devotional presentation from “Life's Extras” by Archibald Rutledge (1961). Rutledge was an American poet and educator from South Carolina (1883-1973) and was poet laureate from 1936-1949. Harwell noted Rutledge is often recognized as “one of those rare souls who see sermons in stones and books in brooks and the bright light of God over everything.”
The reading was as follows:
"Two gentlemen, Rutledge and an acquaintance, were traveling by train and talked about the things they saw through their train window as they sped across the autumn landscape. When they came to a big meadow, cattle were grazing. Rutledge said something insane about the prosperity of the country, the glowing future of the livestock industry, and so forth. The other says ‘Look at those little daisies,’ pointing to a bright patch of them in the meadow.
“His idea was that a wildflower is one of life's extras, one of those things that we do not have to have but which we enjoy all the more for that very reason. Creation supplies us with only two kinds of things: necessities and extras. Sunlight, air, water, food, shelter — these are among the bare necessities. With them, we can exist. But moonlight and starlight are distinctly extras; so are music, the perfumes, flowers and the song the wind makes as it croons through the morning pines. What are the extras God has given you?"
Harwell concluded her devotional presentation with prayer and blessing
Members were reminded the September meeting will be the second Monday, as the first Monday is Labor Day. Also, council meetings will resume in September
The meeting was adjourned.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
