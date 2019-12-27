The Spirit of Christmas was in the air at the Obadiah Homemaker Volunteers' December meeting, which concluded a year of service with the annual Christmas gathering.
One table was filled with goodies, while another was laden with gaily wrapped gifts.
Club president Nancy Gilbertson opened the meeting with a hearty welcome. Secretary Stacy Davis provided the devotion, reading from the Gospel of Matthew the familiar Christmas Story of the Christ Child's birth. Judy Harwell closed the devotion with prayer, remembering the club’s ill members.
During the business session, it was noted the recent opening of the new MSU Extension Service office was well attended by Lauderdale Homemaker members throughout the county, along with dignitaries from the state MSU offices and local county officials. The November Council Meeting was held at the new offices.
Gilbertson noted Christmas ornaments for the annual contest were due, and the 2019 Involvement sheet for each member was due to the Extension Service office.
In November, the Lauderdale Homemaker Volunteers visited the Mississippi Welcome Center with homemade cookies for the travelers who stopped by. One member of Obadiah Homemakers was missed in the November report. Rae Clark, a long-time member of the Lauderdale County Homemakers, was also present, supporting her club and county.
The 2019 officers have agreed to remain in office for the upcoming year: Nancy Gilbertson, president; Robin Doerner, vice president; Stacy Davis, secretary; Cathy Clearman, reporter; Elouise Ethridge, parliamentarian; Elaine Herber and Elouise Ethridge, photographers; and Judy Harwell, alternate officer.
After the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, refreshments were served and Dirty Santa showed up for an exchange of gifts.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.