Meridian’s historic Temple Theatre will be the setting for several performances this holiday season which will feature a special guest.
Noted New Zealand organist Ross Mead will perform prior to several presentations at the downtown Meridian venue. According to Temple Theater manager Roger Smith, Mead first played the facility’s Mighty Morton pipe organ during a visit to Meridian this summer.
“This gentleman flew 8,843 miles at his own expense just to play the Temple pipe organ and to visit Meridian,” Smith said. “I was floored that this most talented organist would travel so far just to see this Theatre and its mighty theatre organ.”
For many years, the Temple organ was played and maintained by local organist and maintenance chief Frank Evans.
“His retirement after 40 years of stellar dedication left a big vacancy at the Temple,” Smith said. “Local ace musician and organist David Benson has played regularly in Evans’ absence.”
To Smith’s surprise, Mead offered to return to Meridian this holiday season to serve as the master of the keyboard of the Temple organ. Shortly after his arrival to the city on Oct. 28, Mead will play before all performances at the Temple Theatre, beginning with Soule Steamfest/Carousel Organ Association of American (COAA) Rally.
“After the steamiest and rally, the COAA will gather at the Temple for dinner. Then, there will be a silent movie in the auditorium and Ross will play the organ,” Smith said.
The silent movie presentation is open to the public. Admission is $5.
On Nov. 10, Mead will perform prior to a Veteran’s Day weekend presentation by the Victory Belles of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Set to begin at 3 p.m., the vocal trio will perform the music of the 1940s, serenading audiences of all ages and honoring all military veterans and active-duty service members, as well as the families and community networks that support them. The group is a regular feature in the national museum’s USO-style Stage Door Canteen.
The music of the 1940s brought hope and joy to American GIs and those on the Home Front alike — and the Victory Belles keep that tradition alive in rich, three-part harmony. Their repertoire includes treasured gems of the WWII era plus patriotic classics, including a musical salute to each branch of the US armed forces.
Tickets for the performance will be $15 for premier seating, $10 for general admission. WWII veterans will be admitted free.
On Nov. 26, the world’s first professional Christian ballet company based in Jackson Ballet Magnificat! will present “Light Has Come — the Angels’ Story,” at 7 p.m. at the Temple Theatre. “This will be the season’s huge CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR featuring world-class professional dancers, spectacular stage sets and incorporates dozens of local children,” Smith said. “Last year Keith Thibodeaux, Director of Ballet Magnificat!, presented ‘The Snow Queen’ and feels that this year’s Christmas show will surpass last year’s extravaganza.”
The presentation of “Light Has Come — The Angels’ Story” not only will be a debut performance for Meridian audiences, but also will be the only Mississippi performance this season, according to Erin Beaver, director personnel and operations for the Christian dance company.
According to a Ballet Magnificat! release, the 70-minute production “powerfully depicts the story of salvation from the unique perspective of the angels. This epic retelling, from the beginning in the garden to the ultimate fulfilling in the Messiah Jesus, draws the audience into experience the great love of the King of all kings through the greatest story ever told.”
“The company performed this piece four years ago in Jackson,” Lee said. “We thought it would be something different for Meridian, but still keep with the tradition we started.”
Mead will perform on the Temple organ prior to the performance.
The Temple’s offerings for the Christmas season will culminate with two presentations that have become a tradition for the historical Meridian theatre: “The Polar Express” movie and the Sucarnochee Down Under with Jacky Jack White & Company. Mead will perform prior to the presentations.
Three showings will be presented of the inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg: Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 — beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The Sucarnochee Down Under with Jacky Jack White & Company will be presented Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Temple Theatre. Tickets are $10 at the door.
The Temple Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information about these and other upcoming presentations, call 601-693-5353 or 601-478-1162.
