Whether you are 1 or 101, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is planning a New Year’s Eve event that should help you and your family to celebrate the start of 2022.
Adults 21 and over can attend the Midnight at the Museum: Magical Masquerade event, which will be a black-tie optional affair with auctions, raffles, food, dancing and music provided by a DJ.
Visually, the event’s decor will be built off the colorful, whimsical vibe of the museum, but with an elegant flair. There also will be a ball drop or a variation of a ball drop at midnight to mark the start of 2022.
“Some people have admitted they are a little confused about how we are going to have this adult event at a children’s museum,” said Rhonda Poole, who is co-chairing the nighttime event. “But this is going to be a different way of looking at it. We will be highlighting the museum but with a different spin on it. It will be a fun reminder of how much fun you can have in a children’s museum. The entertainment will be based in part on what is found in the museum, and we also will have an extended outdoor area. It is going to be fun and also a classy event for adults.”
Poole said women are welcome to wear long evening wear but also are free to come in a dressy jumpsuit or other more relaxed attire. The event is expected to start at 8 p.m. and end shortly after midnight.
She said one goal of the gala is to introduce more people to the museum, which opened in March. Poole said the museum’s leadership hopes to make the gala an annual event.
“There are a lot of people who know about the museum and love the idea of it – they are supporters,” said Poole, who hopes the event will reach about 700 people. “But maybe they don’t have younger children or grandchildren and just haven’t had a reason to come and visit. This is their chance to have fun and see the museum.”
Poole said fundraising is important to the museum in part because donations are needed to keep the cost of admission reasonable. Donations also make it possible to provide discounted rates to large groups, including school field trip groups.
“We funded the construction of the museum but of course there are these ongoing costs to operate,” she said. “We are thankful that when there is a need, there are so many people in Meridian who do step up to make things happen.”
At the same time, the museum also will be providing a way for the community’s children to commemorate the start of the new year. A children’s event will be held during the day, with special New Year’s themed activities.
For the family-friendly celebration, children and their families can dance to upbeat music and engage in play activities designed to help them think about and dream about the year to come. New Year’s themed crafts and science activities also will be available throughout the museum. The start of the new year will be celebrated at noon, allowing youngsters and their families to go home and get settled at an early hour. Details of exactly how the new year will be marked have not been worked out quite yet, but museum director Liz Wilson said a confetti cannon definitely will be involved.
“We are still working on details but know that we will have that ball drop type of moment – a moment that exudes joy and fun – a jaw-dropping moment full of giggles,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she thought it was important to have the child-centered event.
“I think children are curious about this celebration that is so cultural – something that we do every year,” Wilson said. “This event will get them to at least start to learn to reflect on the previous year and then have eager anticipation for what the next year holds as well. That’s kind of what this is all about.”
The museum has already served more than 28,000 visitors from 38 different states, exceeding initial targets.
A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for both events, starting at about $175 and extending past the $10,000 VIP sponsor mark.
Contact the museum at 601-512-0270 for more information.
