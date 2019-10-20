Nomads no more Youth theatrical training group Stage 2 finds a home at MCC

The phrase, “Hey, kids, let’s put on a show,” can now be heard at Meridian Community College.
Stage 2, the theatrical training group for youths 13-19, is now at home at MCC’s McCain Theater stage, said Susie Johnson, MCC director of the Arts & Letters Series, and the founder of Stage 2. The group, under the auspices of the Meridian Performing Arts Center, meets Monday evenings from 6-7:30.
“Coming home to MCC has been a blessing and relief … we’ve been nomads for 10 years,” Johnson said.
Temporary home bases numbered at least five while practices were held in venues including church basements to parking lots.
“We are so grateful to have access to rooms and spaces that accommodate our needs – from improv to dance to musical auditions,” she added.
The youth-centered troupe started from numerous requests from parents whose teens wanted to be in a show.
Johnson explained when Stage 2 began there were little opportunities for teens other than one or two roles in the children’s productions and then one or two roles in adult shows.
“After holding a pilot workshop with my ‘partner-in-crime’ Sarah Benton, we conducted a proper survey that resulted in excellent - and surprising - feedback from the students,” Johnson said.
Initial plans were to accommodate 15 students for monthly gatherings.
“At the first meeting, we had 40; by the end of the month, we had 60 members. I had to shelve my small cast books and start thinking bigger,” Johnson said.
They also thought outside the box. Johnson and Benton realized Stage 2 could make a difference in the lives of the students beyond stage and spotlight.
“While the performing arts can most definitely pull towards self-absorption, they also can offer some lasting benefits,” Johnson said.
The group is much more than just putting on a show. Emphasis is on character development, teamwork and community service.
“Working off stage is just as important for a show as being on stage,” Johnson said.
The youths are actively involved in committees, helping with costumes, set design, props, advertisement and fundraising.
“We highlight and teach the beauty of trust, the value of learning to listen, the strength of collaboration or teamwork, and the amazing thrill of accomplishment/achieving goals through good, old-fashioned hard work. Discipline is not always a popular word, but most of our students learn to appreciate it,” Johnson said.
Specifically, each student is required to participate in the weekly meetings as well as perform community service.
“Much of that is done with other Stage 2 members, so there’s the added benefit of forging new or stronger friendships,” Johnson said.
Grace Brown, an MCC freshman studying biology, joined Stage 2 when she was 16 and has been happy with the program.
“It’s fun. You get to meet new people, learn responsibilities and we do fun shows,” Brown explained.
On stage, Brown’s played a 10-year-old boy and an 80-year-old woman; she’s also been a member of the ensemble in productions like Peter and the Star Catcher that gave her a chance to play a pirate, sailor, mermaid and a bird.
“It’s more work to be in an ensemble. You have to remember everybody’s part,” she said.
But the stage’s limelight isn’t the only experience she’s gained. She’s the community service coordinator within the group.
“That’s teaching me leadership and being responsible,” she said.
Another plus: Brown said she’d made new friends – some who are a few years younger than she — people she’d would have never met had it not been for Stage 2.
Johnson credits colleagues and teamwork for Stage 2’s success. Joining Johnson and Benton has been Apryl Sharp, who came on board the second year and who serves as pianist and integral part of the leadership team.
“Regardless of what we do, Apryl is there with the same steadfast, loving support,” said Johnson.
“So many adults have helped in so many ways through the years,” Johnson said.
One of those includes Barry Germany, who has been with the group since its beginnings. He noted Stage 2 stands for excellence and commitment and allows nothing less.
“We are a family: our lead and our last-member-to-wield-a-paintbrush are expected to perform with the same level of devotion,” Germany said. “Teaching will be intense, but the rewards are immeasurable. Though it all, we remain devoted to one another and our craft.”
Though there are no auditions, youths wanting to join Stage 2 have to agree to policies.
“Once you join, you’re guaranteed an audition and to have a role in a show, upon fulfillment of the participation and service requirements,” Johnson said.
Youths turning 13 years of age during the school year through age 19 can join.
“We have a saying. Once in Stage 2, always in Stage 2. Many of our alums continue to play very active roles in our meetings, productions and the life of our group,” Johnson said.
Stage 2 alumnus Tanner Goldman, who can be found at the meetings on most Mondays, continues to assist with choreography, technical design and in leadership roles. He said the group presented an incredible opportunity for him, and he is thankful.
“Not only did I learn the ins and outs of theater, but I also created lifelong friendships, found new creative outlets and became a part of a new family,” Goldman said. “Stage 2 supports one another on and off the stage and continues to support me even now. I have developed new artistic, technical, personal and professional skills through Stage 2.”
MCC freshman Luke Thomas, also a Stage 2 alumnus, echoed the sentiments, adding joining the organization was easily the best decision he’s ever made.
“It has molded a more tolerable and worldly perspective for me, and I have made so many life-long friends and memories,” Thomas said. “Stage 2 has taught me to be a responsive, resourceful and productive member of the community, and it has also taught me the importance of giving back.”
Thomas added, “It is the most supportive and loving group of people I’ve ever been around, and the instantly accepting camaraderie gives proof to the meaning: ‘Once in Stage 2, always in Stage 2.’”
