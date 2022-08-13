Newton's "Dee" Evans Building a business as a young visionary

UNIVERSITY — From small-town Newton, Demarius "Dee" Evans had big dreams. And after just one visit to the University of Mississippi, he knew he was at home.
"From the moment I stepped out of the car, the atmosphere felt like home to me," he said. "It was at that point that I knew Ole Miss was the place for me."
First enrolling as an accountancy major, Evans' dream of becoming an entrepreneur led him to switch to a double major in entrepreneurship and management. He then became involved with the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
"I first found out about the CIE when I decided to switch my major," he said. "After an initial meeting with the staff, they immediately placed me in front of alumni and business owners that were able to give me valuable advice."
Determined to see his entrepreneurial dreams come to fruition, Evans took every opportunity to learn from those around him. He thanks the university's business school, along with the CIE, for introducing him to people who provided knowledge and guidance at the start of his business.
"To me, the most influential professor in the business school was Dr. (Danielle) Ammeter," Evans said. "She provided me with a different perspective and gave insight into corporate America through the information she taught.
"This information was relatable and applicable to me as a new small business owner."
Another person of influence was Tong Meng, CIE director of programs.
"Not only has she continued to see my vision, but she has also provided me with multiple opportunities to serve and learn through the entrepreneurial spectrum," Evans said.
Meng invited Evans to speak to football recruits interested in the business school and share his experiences. After a few of these visits, he was offered the role of outreach specialist, where he was tasked with promoting the CIE to current and prospective students.
Evans credits his great-grandfather, E.B. McIntosh, with the start of his entrepreneurial path. An entrepreneur himself, McIntosh paved the way for Evans to later live out his dream of owning and operating a business.
Evans' business, Black Collections LLC, is a clothing company dedicated to promoting positive change in the world.
The collection's first product, a simple T-shirt, is thought-provoking and inspirational. Offering its own definition of "Black," the shirt inspires viewers to "be Bold, be a Leader, be an Advocate, stay Conscious and have Knowledge." Besides urban wear, Black Collections produces performance and fan wear for youth sports teams and school districts in the state of Mississippi.
Whether Evans is producing an inspirational T-shirt or a team uniform, at the heart of his business model is positive change.
His heart for serving others is evident, not only in his company and his work with the CIE, but also in his role with the Department of Student Housing on campus.
"I started working for student housing in August of 2019," he said. "During that time, Hilda Nieblas pushed me to come out of my shell and find an avenue to serve others."
As the graduate community director for student housing, Nieblas was responsible for providing leadership and helping students become engaged scholars and responsible citizens within the residential community. She was able to guide Evans along his journey and connect him with tangible ways to use his talents to serve others.
After working as a community assistant for two years, Evans was hired as the marketing assistant in August 2021. In this role, he served prospective students and their families through tours and marketing efforts.
After graduation, he planned to find a physical location for Black Collections, while improving revenues, marketing and community engagement.
• Kaitlin Childress is with the School of Business Administration on the University of Mississippi campus.
