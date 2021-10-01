GRAMMY®-nominated Christian music supergroup Newsboys will bring their much-anticipated “Step Into the Light Tour” to the Temple Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 pm.
The concert will also feature GRAMMY®-winning “American Idol” Season 5 finalist Mandisa and acclaimed singer/songwriter Adam Agee.
Newsboys — Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jody Davis and Jeff Frankenstein — is recognized as one of the most influential bands in Christian music history. The Platinum®-selling group has sold more than 10 million units, amassed eight Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.
Since their formation in Australia three decades ago, Newsboys have released 24 recordings and their signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and the Platinum®-certified megahit “God’s Not Dead.” Their highly anticipated new album, Stand, is slated for release this fall.
With more than 1.6 million records sold, GRAMMY® winner and “American Idol” Season 5 finalist Mandisa is a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges. Her 2013 GRAMMY®-winning album Overcomer debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart, and its title track proved to be a smash at radio.
Mandisa has made multiple appearances on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” performing her three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles: "Overcomer," "Good Morning (featuring TobyMac)" and "Stronger." Her latest chart-topping album, Out Of The Dark, chronicles her fight with depression and includes the Top 5 hits "Unfinished" and "Bleed The Same” (featuring TobyMac and Kirk Franklin).
Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. at the Temple Theatre, which is located at 2320 Eighth St., in downtown Meridian. Tickets are currently available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/79190600217 at the following prices: Reserved: $45.75/$35.75/$26.75/ $18; Reserved group (10-plus): $41.18/ $32.18/$24.08/$16.20; and ADA Companion, $18.
For more information, visit the Temple Theatre website at templetheater.wordpress.com or call 601-693-5353, Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 2-4 p.m.
