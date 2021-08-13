New MSU Bulldogs recognized at Clarke County event

Submitted photo

These Mississippi State University-bound students received special recognition during the 2021 Send-Off Party sponsored by the Clarke County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association and held at ClarkCo State Park. From left are Daniel Harris, Trace Johnson, Elizabeth Hammond, Calondria McLaughlin and Zach Early, all graduates of Quitman High School. Johnson and McLaughlin were also the lucky recipients of $500 each in financial assistance awarded following a drawing of all names. In addition, each student received a gift bag and which a new MSU cowbell. For more information or to join the Clarke County/MSU Alumni Chapter, please contact Lisa Riley, Chapter president, at 601-480-6052 or email rileydawgs@gmail.com.