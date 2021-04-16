New garden audio tour and exhibit opens at Eudora Welty House 

JACKSON — The Eudora Welty House & Garden launched a new outdoor audio tour this week in recognition of Eudora Welty’s birthday. The Welty Garden Audio Tour interprets the history of Welty’s garden and its influence on her writing.
“We are excited to offer our visitors an audio tour of the Welty garden,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). “To hear Mary Alice Welty White read her aunt’s words about the flowers she and her mother nurtured adds an intimacy to the garden tour, which is closer now to the experience of walking through her house.”
The 20-minute tour includes music, nature sounds, and narration read by retired Welty Garden curator Susan Haltom. The audio tour is available for listeners online at https://welty.mdah.ms.gov/visit/audiotour.
The new exhibit A Parade of Bloom: Stories From the Welty Garden is now open to visitors at the Eudora Welty House & Garden Visitor Center and highlights the importance of gardening in Eudora Welty’s family and social life as well as her literature. The exhibit includes photographs of Welty’s family in the garden, artifacts, garden maps, flower sketches, and journals. Visitors also can learn about featured camellias in the garden and their importance in several of Welty’s friendships.
The Visitor Center is free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, from 12:30-4 p.m.
The Eudora Welty House & Garden interprets the life of the internationally acclaimed author. Tours are by reservation Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve a tour, email info@eudoraweltyhouse.com or call 601-353-7762.
The Eudora Welty House & Garden is located at 1119 Pinehurst St. and is operated by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
