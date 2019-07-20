2019 Neshoba County Fair Preparations underway for Mississippi's Giant House Party

The 2019 Neshoba County Fair, "Mississippi's Giant House Party" may be only a week away, but the fairgrounds is already bustling with activity.
Campers and cabin-owners have begun to move into what will be their home away from home for eight days. Despite the sweltering heat, thousands of fairgoers will walk through the gates anticipating a week of political speaking, horse races, entertainment, amusement rides, food and front porch conversations for the 130th edition of the fair.
Doug Johnson, the fair manager, said everything is on schedule for opening day except for a few small things left to do.
“We are down to things we have to do right before the fair like putting shavings in the barns and around Founders Square,” Johnson said. “We have a little bit of electrical work left to do and some lighting to update, and we are almost finished with the electrical work and landscaping on the petting zoo that was damaged earlier this year.
“Otherwise, we have everything in place and have already started selling utilities and we will do that this weekend.”
Kicking the fair off at the Grandstands Monday night is the Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant directed by Gail Breazeale with the theme “A Time to Remember.” Seven contestants (“Magnificent Seven, as Breazeale calls them) will be vying for the crown of Miss Neshoba County Fair. This is Breazeale’s ninth year as director of the pageant. She has been affiliated with pageant systems for 39 years. Also, coming back as Emcee for the ninth year is Keith Page. Assistants: Carla Deweese, Cade Vanderpoorten, and Sarah Beth Pope. Entertainment: Andrea Moore, Neshoba Central Rockettes, and Suzanna Horn, Neshoba County DYW. Pages: Oaklie Warren and Braxton Tyler Anderson.
Contestants this year are:
• Jocie Lee Beckham, 18, daughter of Kyle and Cindy Strickland.
• Olivia Delaney Adams, 18, daughter of Cindy and Jerry Byrd and Chris Adams.
• Cowley Garrett, 18, daughter of Dawn and the late Henry Garrett.
• Madilyn Hall, 17, daughter of Jason and JJ Hall.
• Macy Fanning, 19, daughter of Ellis and Amy Fanning.
• Alli Grace Perry, 16, daughter of Jason and Ashley Perry.
• Zoe Bigham, 16, daughter of J.T. and Cassie Bigham and Jeff and Michele Mosley.
Something different from the pageant will be a new twist on the dance routine according to Breazeale.
“Usually we dance to a fast song, but this year we are changing up the entertainment a little by dancing to a slower moving song “Time In a Bottle” by Jim Croce,” Breazeale said.
Being a political year with the primary elections coming up Aug. 6 Johnson said ticket sales hopefully will be up. There will be 48 speakers spread over the course of three days (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) which will include all of the candidates for governor. A schedule of each speaker can be found on the Neshoba County Fair website.
“Normally our political years are better than usual as far as ticket sales,” Johnson said. “We are just keeping our fingers crossed the weather cooperates, but that’s something we can’t control.”
What is the biggest attraction for fairgoers? Johnson said that is a tough question to answer.
“A lot of people say I enjoy the horse races, some the Nashville entertainment, and some say just to visit friends and families in the cabins,” Johnson said. “People just come to associate with each other, that’s the biggest thing – it’s all good.”
Tickets for the fair can be purchased at the main gate. Season Pass - 10 and older $50; Day Ticket - 10 and older, $20; Children - 9 and under, free. Midway opens from Noon to 1 a.m. M-F.
Some highlights of the fair include:
Friday, July 26
• 8:30 a.m. - Art show opens - Exhibit Hall
• 1-6 p.m. - Music provided by Neshoba County Musicians - Founders Square
• 7:30 p.m. - Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo - Grandstand
• 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. - Dance - Music by Southbound - Founders Square
Saturday, July 27
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Arts & Crafts (Flea Market) at Founders Square
9 a.m.-6 p.m. - Free Petting Zoo
7:30 p.m. - Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo - Grandstand
8 p.m. - The Thacker Mountain Radio Show - Founders Square
Sunday, July 28
9:30 a.m. - Worship Service - Founders Square
10:30 a.m. - Antique Car Show - Founders Square
1 p.m. - Music by Vernon Brothers - Grandstand
2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack
8 p.m. - Gospel Music Concert - Founders Square
Monday, July 29
2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack
7 p.m. - Twilight Hot Air Balloon Glow - Racetrack, weather permitting
7:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies - Grandstand
8 p.m. - Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant - Grandstand
Tuesday, July 30
8:55 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Political speaking - Founders Square
10:15 a.m. - Veteran’s Memorial Service - Founders Square
11 a.m. - Hometown Proud - Founders Square
8 p.m. - The Cadillac Three Show - Grandstand
Wednesday, July 31
8:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square
11:15 a.m. - Meridian Day Program - Founders Square
1-2 p.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square
2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack
3 p.m. - Youth Talent Contest - Founders Square
8 p.m. - The Locash Show - Grandstand
Thursday, Aug. 1
8:40 a.m.-11:15 a.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square
11:15 a.m. - Coastal Mississippi Day - Founders Square
1-1:50 p.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square
2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack
8 p.m. - Eli Young Band Show - Grandstand
Friday, Aug. 2
1:30 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature races of the week, the Morris Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and The Jim Dance Memorial Race - Racetrack
8 p.m. - The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, and Aaron Tippin - Grandstand - Weather permitting immediately following the show there will be a fireworks show by Big Pop Fireworks.
Midnight - 2019 NCF closes
