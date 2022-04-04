NEIGHBORS: Emily White video wins top award at Oxford Film Fest

Emily White, a multi-talented musician from Meridian, discovered her love for country music at an early age. Growing up in a home of musicians, she was constantly immersed in music by country music legends guiding her to pursue a career in the music industry.
In late 2020, White signed with the Nashville label Creative And Dreams Music Network LLC and released her first album "Child of Mississippi."
The 10th track of the album includes a cover of “Every Breath You Take,” a song by the English rock band The Police. White's take on the hit became a fan favorite as she traveled across the country promoting her debut album. It was then she decided to team up with videographer Hunter Heath to produce a video that would gain national attention.
The video has gained an amazing response being selected for four film festivals, thus far winning the Best Music Video Award three times.
The first award was given at the 2021 Rails to Reels festival in Meridian. The second award was given and announced at the American Filmatic Arts Awards held in Brooklyn, N.Y., and just recently the video won the 19th Annual Oxford Film Festival in Oxford, Miss.
“It’s been an honor being selected for the film festival events,” Heath said in a news release. “I enjoyed working on this video and am grateful to Emily White for allowing me to be a part of this project. I am so very thankful for all the recognition this video has received, and the support given.”
Watch the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpq2ja7XSuo and learn more about White at emilywhitemusic.com.
Mesley attends MSVU
Skylar Mesley, a Mississippi Valley State University Band student, is studying diligently and enjoying his experience at MVSU. The 2021 graduate of Meridian High School is the son of Lenora Mesley. He received a scholarship from MVSU’s Greater Meridian Alumni Chapter choosing to attend the school because he had a desire to attend a Historically Black College or University.
Mesley has always enjoyed being involved in community services and activities such as the Boys and Girls Club, entertainment at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian as well as being a member of the Meridian High School Band. At MVSU, he is continuing his involvement in the band as he concentrates on his studies.
