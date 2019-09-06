Namaste MCC offers free yoga classes during September

Submitted photo

With September being National Yoga Month, Meridian Community College’s Science, Wellness and Fitness Division is giving community members the chance to channel their inner yogi. Free yoga classes will be offered on Fridays in September, said Brandi Pickett, coordinator and instructor of the Wellness and Fitness Division at MCC. Class sessions are Sept. 13, 11 a.m. and Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.; Sept. 27, 10 a.m. “We have some wonderful instructors who are willing to donate their time to teach yoga during National Yoga Month,” Pickett said. Yoga is a systematic practice of physical exercise that can increase flexibility and strength. Practitioners agree just about everyone can do yoga – it’s not just for those who want to touch their toes or to meditate. The sessions at MCC will be held in the Damon Fitness Center. “We have the equipment, but if you have your own, please feel free to bring it,” Pickett added. Space is limited. For more information, contact Pickett at 601-484-8720 or bpicket2@meridiancc.edu