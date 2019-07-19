JACKSON — Michael Cottman’s talk on the slave ship Henrietta Marie has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m.
Artifacts recovered from the Henrietta Marie, an 18-century English slave ship which capsized off the coast of Florida, are featured in the traveling exhibit Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The exhibit is on display at the Two Mississippi Museums — the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
Cottman will discuss the years he spent researching the origin of the Henrietta Marie, which he first encountered during an underwater expedition of the ship in 1992. After diving to the ocean floor to explore the vessel’s remains, Cottman traveled to three continents and retraced the slave ship’s route through the Middle Passage.
The Spirits of the Passage exhibit, which is on display in the FedEx and Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Halls, will be open free of charge during regular hours on Aug. 3.
About ‘Spirits of the Passage’
“Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” features rare artifacts uncovered from the wreckage of the sunken slave ship, the Henrietta Marie. The exhibit explores the forced migration of millions of Africans through the wreckage of the Henrietta Marie, an English slave ship that capsized off the coast of Florida in 1700.
A traveling exhibit of the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, “Spirits of the Passage” includes more than 125 rarely seen artifacts from West Africa and the Americas, as well as a replica of the once-crowded hull of the Henrietta Marie. Spirits of the Passage takes the story of the slave trade through Emancipation and into the modern Civil Rights Movement.
“‘Spirits of the Passage’ is an amazing look at the many voices that were never heard during the Middle Passage,” said Mississippi Civil Rights Museum director Pamela D.C. Junior.
The exhibition will home in on the pain and the people who were taken from their native lands by force. We hope that people will reflect on their own lives and ancestral heritage and honor the great people who through integrity, fortitude, and strength brought over art and culture, religion, agriculture, and a host of other phenomenal attributes that we see in our everyday lives,” Junior said.
Built in France as a privateer, the Henrietta Marie was captured by England during a military skirmish and repurposed as a merchant slaver. The ship made two voyages across the Atlantic Ocean, first for Barbados where it arrived on July 9, 1698, with 250 Africans aboard. The ship sank heading home from Jamaica in 1700.
The Henrietta Marie was rediscovered by Mel Fisher and his team of divers in 1972. During a series of excavations in the 1980s and 1990s, marine archaeologists found pewter objects, silverware, and other personal items. The wreck also contained shackles, beads, tusks, and a large bell — evidence of its use as a slave ship. Artifacts found during the excavations are the basis of the Spirits of the Passage exhibit.
“We’ve worked with a distinguished group of scholars from across the country to ensure that we’re doing this vast topic justice on not only an academic level, but a human one as well,” said Mel Fisher Maritime Museum president and CEO Melissa Kendrick. “Everyone who visits this exhibition should expect to have a deeply emotional experience. In presenting these authentic objects we examine the depths of the human spirit.”
This exhibit was made possible with the support of StateStreet Group, LLC and Visit Jackson. It will run through Aug. 11.
About Cottman
A former reporter for The Washington Post, Newsday, and The Miami Herald, Cottman is a current contributor to NBC News Digital. His book Shackles From the Deep: Tracing the Path of a Sunken Slave Ship, a Bitter Past, and a Rich Legacy was published by National Geographic in 2017.
Cottman will sign copies of his book after the program.
The Two Mississippi Museums are administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The museums are located at 222 North St., Jackson, MS 39201. For more information call 601- 576-6822 or email info@mdah.ms.gov
• Cottman’s presentation is supported by the Mississippi Humanities Council.
