MSU offers residential, day conservation camps

STARKVILLE —Two conservation camps this summer offer students in grades sixth through 12th the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in wildlife science, outdoor recreation and conservation careers.
Conservation Camp 2022 has a residential edition June 5-8 for rising eighth through 12th graders. The day camp edition is June 13-15 for rising sixth through eighth graders. The residential camp costs $325 per student, and the day camp is $75 per student.
Both camps are offered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture in the MSU College of Forest Resources. Registration fees cover all on-site transportation costs, on-site food and activities. The fee covers lodging at MSU for the residential camp as well.
Leslie Burger, camp director and an environmental educator with the MSU Extension Service, said this project is supported by the 2021 Youth Participation Initiative Program of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
“These camps are designed to connect young people with nature and give them hands-on experience in environmental science topics,” Burger said. “We hope they will leave with new excitement about science and a greater appreciation of the outdoor world.”
MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Burger at 662-325-6686 or leslie.burger@msstate.edu email.
