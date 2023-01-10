MSU Extension hosts blueberry workshops

The Mississippi State University Extension Service will host two workshops for blueberry growers in January. An in-person workshop will be held Jan. 24 at the MSU Extension Forrest County office in Hattiesburg from 1-4 p.m. An online workshop will be Jan. 26 from 2-4 p.m. (Photo by Susan Collins-Smith/MSU Extension) Alt text: A close-up photo of blueberries on a branch of a bush.