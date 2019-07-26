MSU-bound students from Clarke County

Submitted photo

Ringing their new cowbells are first-time Mississippi State University students who were honored at the 2019 Send-off Party sponsored by the Clarke County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association. From left are Gage Watkins, Drew Watkins and Jacob Irby, products of Quitman High School; Angel Killen of Quitman, a transfer from Meridian Community College; Ridge Mathis of Enterprise, also a transfer from MCC; Jason Nester, Enterprise; and Allie Narcross and Tyler Glass, both of Quitman. The new Bulldogs, who were also presented MSU T-shirts, are shown with Lisa Riley, Chapter president. Nester also received a $250 scholarship after his name was randomly selected. The inaugural award was provided by members of the Clarke County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association. MSU senior Blair Robinson of Quitman served as guest speaker. Approximately 40 MSU Alumni and friends attended the annual event held July 25, 2019, at Mount Rose Baptist Church in Quitman. MSU Send-off Parties are held statewide in an effort to provide incoming freshmen and transfer students an opportunity to gather with future classmates from their area while alumni, friends and family members send them off to college, MSU-style! For information about the Clarke County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association, contact Lisa Riley, 601-480-6052 or email rileydawgs@gmail.com