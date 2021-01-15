MSO Winter Classical concert postponed

Saturday’s Meridian Symphony Orchestra Winter Classical concert has been postponed.
The decision was a joint decision between the Meridian Symphony Association and the MSU Riley Center after discussion with leading local medical professionals, according to Meridian Symphony Association Executive Director Carra Purvis.
“Based on data provided by the Mississippi Department of Health, we are aware of the community’s current COVID-19 status and the impact the holiday season will likely have on infection rates within the upcoming weeks,” Purvis said. “This difficult decision is made with the health and safety of our community and musicians remaining the top priority of our organization. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and will plan the remainder of our season accordingly.”
The concert — one of several scheduled to complement the celebration of the Meridian symphony’s 60th season — has been postponed until further notice.
The Association also announced professional recordings of the season’s Opening Night and Peppermint Pops concerts will soon be available for patrons to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes.
“Stay tuned for streaming information from us via e-newsletter and social media coming very soon,” Purvis said.
