Nearly one year into the global pandemic, the Meridian community has mastered the art of adapting to any circumstance it may be faced with.
Likewise, the Meridian Symphony Association’s priority, according to MSA Executive Director Carra Purvis, has been and continues to be the health and safety of the community.
“We are reprogramming our spring concert series with the greatest concern for the wellbeing of our community and increased accessibility to symphonic performances of the highest caliber,” Purvis said. “We are optimistic for the remainder of our historic 60th Anniversary Season, and we are confident sharing updates about how our spring calendar will unfold.” After much consideration and ongoing discussion with leading local medical professionals, the Meridian Symphony Association has chosen to postpone its Music in the Movies Concert (originally scheduled for March 20) to its 2021-2022 Season. However, two Salon Concerts will debut: Duo Cintemani and Impromptu Piano Trio, in late March and early April.
Both concerts will be performed by Meridian Symphony Orchestra musicians, recorded in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication — Media and Entertainment Arts, and distributed through the Association’s new streaming campaign, MSO @ Home, for subscribers and the general public.
Next, the MSU Riley Center will be filled with the joyous sounds of the Great American songbook during MSO’s Spring Pops Concert, featuring the renowned Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on Friday, April 9.
“This recipe for 100 percent audience approval includes favorite melodies from recent history – a dash of Motown, a shot of country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top – and the stories behind them, serving up a musical banquet that feeds every soul,” Purvis said.
Symphony Doo Dah, originally scheduled for this date, will now occur on June 5.
The Saturday, May 8 presentation Beethoven, Blue Jeans, & BBQ remains unchanged and will feature Grammy-nominated pianist Terrence Wilson for an evening of Beethoven, Gershwin, and Harry Potter.
“Meridian sounds cool, casual, and classic,” Purvis commented. “Winter Classical is back on the books and better than ever!”
On Saturday, May 22 the Symphony will present a reimagined Spring Classical concert at the MSU Riley Center that will include a romantic evening of classic French selections featuring cellist Scott Kluksdahl.
MSA’s historic 60th Anniversary Season will close with Symphony Doo Dah on Saturday, June 5 at the MSU Riley Center. A musical experience for the entire family in length and content, Symphony Doo Dah is an interactive community concert for the community’s valued patrons of all ages. After the concert, patrons are encouraged to march with their children down Main Street Meridian to The MAX, where the Association will host a COVID-friendly season-end celebration.
“On behalf of the Meridian Symphony Association’s staff and Board of Directors, we sincerely thank our patrons for their flexibility during these unprecedented times,” Purvis said. For the latest updates, subscribe to our e-newsletter and follow us on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.