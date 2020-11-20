The annual Peppermint Pops concert featuring hometown celebrity and national music sensation Todd Tilghman is just around the corner.
Presented by the Meridian Symphony Association, the concert is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center. This year’s presentation will be a little different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given rising health concerns, MSA and MSU Riley Center staff will continue to observe our ‘Playing It Safe’ protocols (including masking and social distancing requirements) at Peppermint Pops with only the greatest concern for the wellbeing of our community in mind, Meridian Symphony Association Executive Director Carra Purvis said.
Another change from previous Peppermint Pops presentations will be the absence of the Meridian Symphony Chorus, which is on a forced hiatus.
“Choral singing is just too high-risk right now,” MSO Music Director Peter Rubardt said.
But that does not mean the star power on stage will be any less, especially with the addition of Tilghman, this year’s winner of the singing competition television series “The Voice.”
“Meridian can be so proud of this amazing talent, joining the long list of music stars from Mississippi,” Rubardt said.
Tilghman, who serves as pastor of Meridian’s Cornerstone Church, is equally proud of his upcoming performance.
“I’m so thrilled to come home for Christmas with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra,” the singer said.
Concertgoers will experience the Tilghman’s championed vocals coupled with the beautiful sounds of the season — old and new — including traditional family sing-alongs.
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will dazzle the audience with classical renditions from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and holiday favorites like “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Silent Night.” The smooth vocals of Tilghman will have audience members humming along to classics such as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Oh Holy Night,” a guaranteed show-stopper, according to Rubardt.
“These tunes and many more will create a magical Meridian holiday evening to remember,” the music director said.
In addition to the sounds of the season, there also will be wassail, cookies and cocoa. And Santa and his elves will stop by to join in the festivities.
“It's the ideal way to kick off the holiday season, with something for every member of the family,” Rubardt said.
Due to escalating health concerns and social distancing requirements, admission to Meridian Symphony Orchestra performances will remain exclusive to 2020-21 Season Subscribers only at this time. Patrons may call the symphony office to become added to the waitlist.
“Our staff is diligently working to accommodate as many patrons as possible,” Purvis said.
For those who are not Season Subscribers or unable to the concert, a digital download performance is available.
“You can enjoy Peppermint Pops from the comfort and safety of your home, delivered just in time for the holidays,” Purvis said.
Details on how to purchase concert-at-home tickets will be available on the website meridianso.org and the Meridian Symphony Association’s social media pages
