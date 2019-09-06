MSO 2019-20 Meridian Symphony welcomes back Sandra Shen for opening night: Russian Spectacular

You’ve got to hand it to the Russians. When it comes to vivid orchestration, intense lyricism and high drama, nobody does it better.
All-Russian programs are exciting to play and to hear; there is never a shortage of high-octane fireworks. And with a soloist like Sandra Shen and works by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff on the program, this concert is a guaranteed thriller.
Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto has a formidable reputation; in the realm of virtuoso concertos it somehow always ends up first among equals. In part, this is because of the sheer difficulty and the truly over-the-top ending. But for me, what really makes the piece special is its rich subtlety. There is a ravishing beauty in nearly every moment that is absolutely beguiling. The technical fireworks catch our attention and blow the roof off, but it's the silky, quiet parts that stay with me long after the performance ends.
About Sandra Shen
Steinway Artist Sandra Wright Shen has been described as a classical “pianist of the first order” and a “heart-stopping beauty.” With her passion, musicality, and inspiration, she aims to move hearts through music. She last performed with the MSO eight years ago.
Shen has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in 17 countries and throughout the United States at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Music Center in Washington, D.C., the Chicago Cultural Center, Monte Carlo Opera House, Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Frankfurt Cultural Center in Germany, the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, Taiwan National Concert Hall, Korea Seoul Arts Center, Hong Kong City Hall, Granada Intl Music Festival, Recontres Musicale de Chaon in France, Brevard Music Festival, and Masterworks Music Festival.
Her recordings include her debut project featuring Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto, recorded live, and the Saint-Saëns “Carnival of the Animals,” both released on the Taiwan Rolling Stone Music label.
As a guest artist, she has appeared with Charleston Symphony, Hilton Head Symphony, Redlands Symphony, Brevard Festival Sinfonia, New Millennium Orchestra, Greater San Diego Chamber Orchestra, Formosa Philharmonic Orchestra, Taiwan National Symphony, Taipei Symphony and others. She has played chamber concerts with Vesselin Paraschkevov, former concertmaster of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, and with Amos Yang, Assistant Principal Cello of San Francisco Symphony. She has also performed on tour in Asia with cellist Nina Kotova.
As an educator, Shen served on the piano faculty at the Brevard Music Festival, Masterworks Music Festival, Steinway Society Summer Music camp and American Fine Arts Festival in Europe. She served as piano faculty at Southern Illinois University and the Artist-In-Residence of the Charleston Symphony.She was twice invited to be Distinguished Guest Faculty at Furman University.
Sandra performed live for WCQS radio station in Asheville, filmed a 4-part series titled "The Movements of the Master Pianists" for Hong Kong TV, and "Inspiration From Above" for US Creation TV. She also hosted a classical music program on Taiwan IC broadcast radio station. Mixing music and philanthropy, Sandra has played benefit concerts for disaster victims, foster children, and music education for underprivileged children. She is Honorary Advisor for Young Music Foundation and board member for Inspiring Foundation of Arts and Culture in Taiwan.
Sandra was born in Taiwan and received her Bachelor of Music in 1994 with a piano performance major and organ minor from the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore Maryland, where she studied with legendary pianist, Ann Schein and organist Donald Sutherland. She lives in the San Francisco Bay area Learn more about Shen at www.sandrashen.com
About the Meridian Symphony Orchestra
For nearly six decades, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra has been a focal point of arts and culture here in East Mississippi. The MSO has maintained a tradition of producing great classical music concerts featuring the works of the master composers of the past and present for hundreds of concertgoers.
The 2019-20 Orchestra members are:
Flutes: Rachel Ciraldo, principal; Marcia Cochran; Lindsey Keay (Flute/Piccolo
Oboes: Patty Malone; Galit Kaunitz (Oboe 2/English Horn)
Clarinets: Samuel Peliska, principal; Jackie Mcilwaine; Osiris Molina
Bassoon: Jon Wenberg, principal; Kim Woolly
Horns: Jacquelyn Adams, principal; Patrick Richards; Mimi Linehan; David Bradley
Trumpet: Ismael Brandao, principal; Wayne Linehan; Mike Huff
Trombone: Cliff Taylor; Ben McIlwain; Taylor Joner
Tuba: Richard Perry
Timpani: Laura Noah
Percussion: Brian Cheesman, principal; Owen Rockwell; Paul Heindl
Harp: Rebekah Atkinson
Violin I: Jenny Grégoire, concertmaster; Zully Morales; Jennifer Whittle; Ellen Grant; Joe Ortiguera; Ludwing Gonzales;
Rodrigo Quintana; Natasha Marsalli; Silvia Suarez; Manuela Romero; Guillermo del Prado; Juliana Gaviria
Violin II: Jorge Gonzalez, principal; Gail Fox; Osvin Urbina; Laura Sandifer; Lucy Sandifer; Juan Correa; Federico Franco; Diana Farah
Viola: Hsiaopei Lee, principal; Courtney Grant; Michael Sabatka; Daniela Pardo; Camila Patiño; Jacob Adams; Ana Maria Diaz; Nicolas Mendoza
Cello: Alexander Russakovsky, principal; Andrea Beltran; Daniel Martinez; Juan Jose Guttierrez; Alvaro Mirando; Ana Ruth Cortes; Teresa Rodriguez
Bass: Samuel Dahmer, principal; Santiago Zorrilla; Nathaniel de la Cruz; William Valencia
