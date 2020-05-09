Mother of 12 proves … A mother's work is never done

Some may say “eight is enough,” but for Angie Foley and her husband Brad, their family of 14 is just right.
“I love our life here,” says Angie, the mother of 12 — eight girls and four boys. “Each of us makes a contribution.”
While there’s never a dull moment at the family’s home in Philadelphia, Angie said what she loves most is watching her 12 children learn and grow as they become “12 totally different people with 12 totally different personalities.”
“Even the twins, 13-year-old Matthew and Naomi, are different,” she says with a grin.
The Foleys have been married 22 years, but have known one another since eighth grade. According to Angie, only after they graduated from Meridian High School in 1990 did the two even consider dating.
“My friend and I were ‘cruising Eighth Street’ one night because that’s what kids did back then,” she said. “Brad and his buddy were doing the same thing. We talked to him and his friend, and the next weekend, he got my number and asked me out.”
The two dated a little over six years before tying the knot.
Growing up Angie only had two brothers, and Brad was one of three siblings. Together, they agreed they might have four children.
But after those four came along, the two decided Erin, Candace, Nate and Abby needed a baby brother. Instead, baby girl Mandy came on the scene. And two years later, twins Matthew and Naomi followed.
While most people would have given up, Angie said they wanted to try again for another boy.
“But God has a sense of humor,” she added.
Gabby, Becca and Millie came along before their long-awaited boy, Drew, arrived. Little Lillie soon joined the crowd for an even dozen.
Angie said she manages the delicate balance of having such a large family with Brad’s help. The family’s day starts early, at 6:15 a.m. as the “littles” get ready for school at Newton County Elementary. Then, Brad, Erin and Candace prepare for work.
The other children wake up for breakfast, morning chores and schoolwork. Brad handles the outside duties, including “managing a fleet of vehicles," he said.
“I am the main disciplinarian and have just now started dealing with the older kids dating; this will be an adventure, for sure,” he said.
Brad credits Angie with keeping him motivated.
“She encourages me when times are tough; she keeps us all focused,” he said. “She accepts any challenge, including appliance repair. Our appliances are always worn out with all of the laundry, cleaning and cooking.”
The kids rotate chores. Even the youngest, Drew, 7, and Lillie, 5, have assignments. Drew, with his mischievous grin, admits his duties are not as hard as his older brothers and sisters, adding his main job is “to keep the family on their toes.”
Fourteen people under one roof leaves little room for space or privacy. But 16-year-old Abby said she “wouldn’t trade her family for anything. Her sister Erin, the oldest at 21, agrees.
“I love all of my brothers and sisters; I couldn’t go a day without them,” Erin said.
Angie says there is no “secret to the success” of their family managing work, school, and church activities.
“We do the same thing other parents do, just more of it and more often,” she said with a laugh. “We are very involved in the lives of each child, no matter their age, no matter how busy we get. In today’s world, it is so important to tell your kids you love them, tell them every day. Pray for them; pray with them. Don’t send them to church, take them to church.”
The Foleys are members of Pine Grove Pentecostal Church, where the family enjoys spending time together.
“Our faith is important to our family,” Angie said. “We tell our kids they aren’t promised tomorrow.”
Brad added, “The family who prays together indeed does stay together.”
While it will be quite awhile before the Foley’s nest will be empty, Brad and Angie have wondered what life might be like when that time comes.
“We might travel when the kids are grown and out of the house,” he said.
“But, that’s a long time away,” Angie added.
For now, their family runs like a well-oiled machine.
“I love being a mama to this big group,” Angie said, adding jokingly, “My least favorite thing is the laundry — but everybody has to have clean clothes.”
