MMA Museum Members Show continues

Meridian Museum of Art’s annual Museum Members Show continues at the downtown Meridian gallery. According to MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry, the exhibit provides museum members the opportunity to show off their artistic talents. Member artists invited to participate in this year’s exhibit are: Anne Dowdle, Kris Gianakos, Bebe Gianakos, Laura Carmichael, Keith Everett, Tim Allred, David Barr, Jill Hammes, Martha Hopkins, Bob Jeffares, Karen Rush, Patsy Temple, Charlie Busler, Kathy Dearman, Cooper M. French, Neil and BJ Hatten, Gary Howse, Pat Kent, Julie Martin, Charlie and Linda Munoz, Mouise Richards, Dan Talley, Tanya Truelove, Kenny Watts, Ralph Weimer, Oreon and Allison Williams, Dianne Agnew, Orville A. Anderson, Linda Baxter, Martha Buckley, Susan Clark, William Crudup, Denise Dengler, Robert Evans, Sylvia Follis, Peggy Harmon, Susan Huey, Marsha Iverson, Rosemary Kahlmus, Nancy Landrum, Jan Mardis, Elisabeth Murphy, Bonnie Parr, Kay Pelligrin, Wandra Price, Richelle Putnam, LaSandra Ruffin, Debra Ruleau, Joy Seybold, Randy Shoults, Lisa Spinks, Jimmy Smith, Brenda Stevenson, Butch Stuart, Ross Tingle, Steve Westbrook, Caulene Wilkinson and Ed Gough. The exhibit will continue through Jan. 31, 2020. Meridian Museum of Art is located a 628 25th Ave; admission is free. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The museum will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and will resume regular hours Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501, meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net or visit the museum’s website www.meridianmuseum.org
