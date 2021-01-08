MMA Membership Exhibit continues
Graveside services for Mr. Robert M. (Nate) McMullen will be held Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, with Rev. Leon Ross officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. McMullen, age 89, of Meridian, passed away T…
Graveside services for Mrs. Charline Robbins Limerick will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m., in Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Walt Tessier and Jonathan Greer will officiate. Mrs. Limerick, 92, of the Wahalak community, passed away Thursday at Rush Foundation Hospital. She…
Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Ramsey will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Harem Cemetery, Whynot. Viewing: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. James Jones, 58, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Ruth Alford, 62, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
