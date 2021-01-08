MMA Membership Exhibit continues

Submitted photo

Meridian Museum of Art member Patsy Temple’s art “Faces at Bayon Temple, Cambodia, is among works included in the annual MMA Membership Exhibit, which continues through February at the downtown Meridian art gallery. Original works of art, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, photography, ceramics, fibers, glass or mixed media are featured in the exhibit, which, according to MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry offers museum members a venue to showcase their talents. The MMA Membership Exhibition is open to the public and may also be viewed on Meridian Museum of Art’s Facebook Page. For more information regarding Meridian Museum of Art membership and the exhibition, contact by email meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net, visit meridian museum.org or the museum, or phone 601-693-1501. Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave.; admission is always free. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment.