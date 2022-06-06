Meridian native and artist Deborah Thompson returns to her roots with an exhibition featuring her color pencil drawings at Meridian Museum of Art.
Thompson was the winner of MMA’s 47th Annual Bi-State Art Competition and was offered an invitational exhibition, which will run through July 24 in the downtown Meridian museum.
Thompson’s work encompasses a vast study of colored pencil in her drawings and also incorporates graphite, India ink, gold and silver leaf, mosaic, wood, metal, and glass experimentation. The manipulation of each drawing is a relief, sculpted for a three-dimensional effect. By using these techniques, she encourages the viewer to walk with her through these visual symbolic labyrinths. Thompson said she feels this drawing experimentation allows conception, gestation, and birthing of an idea to evolve whole. Her goal is simply to create and keep the viewer aware, looking with fresh eyes and an open heart.
“As an artist, my desire is that the viewer can take ‘pause,’ to wonder and wander through a visual labyrinth of ideas,” the artist stated. “To stand or sit quietly and feed the hungry part of the spirit that art can and will fulfill. There is always a need for a new awareness; to look or observe with fresh eyes; to be contemplative and walk away with a renewed sense of fulfillment. We are all seekers of a broader horizon and if we allow ourselves moments to pause and notice, we have given ourselves a better chance to choose. I hope my artwork lends the viewer this opportunity.”
MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry said she is elated at the vision, techniques, and overall compositions shown by Thompson.
“This (Bi-State) was a significant competition, and it was fierce,” Cherry said. “The historic art competition drew a total of 84 visual artists from three states: Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida (artists that have lived in Mississippi or Alabama may enter the competition). Two hundred sixty entries were submitted for the competition with 84 works being selected by 59 artists.”
Juror for the competition was Kevin Haynie of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. There, Haynie leads gallery installations, cares for, and maintains the permanent collection, and works to broaden the engagement of art within the community at the Crystal Bridges.
Thompson has lived and maintained a studio in St. Augustine, Florida, for more than 35 years. During this time, she has also taught studio art classes to budding young artists ranging in ages from kindergarten through college, many of whom studied under her tutelage for 12 years or longer.
Upon graduation from Belhaven University in Jackson, Thompson became a medical illustrator for the University of Mississippi Medical School, where she met her husband, Dr. Dudley A. Baringer. Her medical-related artwork and illustrations have been published in numerous medical textbooks, medical journals, and other publications for continuing medical education.
As a studio artist, Thompson’s experience includes solo exhibitions, group or combined artists exhibitions, and juried exhibitions throughout the United States. Her affiliations and recognitions include current memberships with the Florida and National chapters of the CPSA (Colored Pencil Society of America). She holds a CPX Signature Award for her experimental three-dimensional drawings. She also has been awarded a CPX Five-Year Recognition and has been published in “To the Point” magazine that highlights and showcases colored pencil artists.
Over the past 40 years to the present, Thompson’s inclusion in national and international juried exhibitions has resulted in numerous awards and recognitions, for her construction drawing as well as her earlier two-dimensional works. She is included in permanent collections in Mississippi.
Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave., in downtown Meridian. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; admission is free. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501, meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net or visit the museum’s website www.meridianmuseum.org
• Sponsors for the Meridian Museum of Art are the city of Meridian, The Phil Hardin Foundation, The Riley Foundation, Rea, Shaw, Giffin, and Stuart, CPA, LLP, The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Earnest Workers Circle, Community Foundation of East Mississippi, Mississippi Arts Commission, and South Arts.
