MLT Youth Division Auditions open for 'Little Mermaid Jr.'

Two auditions have been scheduled for Meridian Little Theatre’s youth division CenterStage’s annual youth musical set for January 2020.
The youth division will host auditions for “The Little Mermaid Jr.” on two Sunday afternoons — at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 — at the Highway 39 North playhouse. The Sept. 15 audition is for children in first through fifth grades. The Sept. 22 session is for children in grades sixth-12th grades.
“Participants will have fun, make friends, putt on a show and learn about the theater – that’s what MLT’s CenterStage program is all about,” MLT Director Ellie Massey said. “Students throughout the area are encouraged to attend auditions for this fun, classic, children’s musical, with Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian the Crab, Flounder, Ursula and more!”
Performers needed are:
Ariel – A little mermaid who longs to be human.
Prince Eric – A prince who would rather explore the ocean than govern a kingdom.
King Triton – The King of the Sea and Ariel’s father.
Sebastian – Aan anxious crab and court composer for King Triton.
Flounder – A rambunctious young fish and Ariel’s best friend.
Scuttle – A zany seagull and self-proclaimed expert on humans.
Ursula – A sea witch with a vendetta.
Flotsam and Jetsam – Electric eels and Ursula’s henchmen.
Pilot – Driver of Prince Eric’s ship.
Grimsby – Prince Eric’s valet.
Carlotta – Headmistress in Prince Eric’s palace.
Chef Louis – Head chef in Prince Eric’s palace.
Mersisters: (6) – The daughters of King Triton and Ariel’s sisters.
Seahorse – Herald in King Triton’s court.
Chorus – Merfolk and sea creatures; residents of King Triton’s kingdom
Sailors – Crew of Prince Eric’s ship.
Tentacles – Extensions of Ursula – and poor unfortunate souls.
Princesses — Neighboring royalty, vying for Prince Eric’s hand in marriage.
Gulls – Scuttle’s friends and fellow seagulls.
Chefs – Chef Louis’s assistants.
Area youth are encouraged to “journey under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” offers an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.
In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel longs to leave her ocean home – and her fins – behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’d the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.
The show will be performed for area school children and the community-at-large from Jan. 13-17, 2020. Call the box office at 601-482-6371 for specific show dates and times.
