Rehearsals are underway for Meridian Little Theatre's 87th season opener, Little Shop of Horrors, a Sci-Fi musical returning to the MLT stage for the third time since its debut in 1987. T

he play will run Oct. 3-8. MLT thanks the many gifted people who auditioned for the play as well as the talented casting committee of Jill Aycock, Katie Coleman, Jennie House, Zena Limerick, Wayne McGinnis, Carol Merrill, Carey Smith and Charlotte Tabereaux. Pictured here are selected cast members:

Front Row (seated): Jessica Pankhurst (Chorus, Mrs. Luce); Kahia Buckley (Ronnette); Amy Poole McMinn (Audrey); Amanda Blackburn, (Chiffon); Ronnisha "Ronnie" Radcliff (Crystal)

Second Row (seated) Isabella "Bella" Pickard (Chorus); Maggie Freeman (Audrey II Puppeteer); Greg Snowden (Mr. Mushnik); Diane Freeman (Audrey II Puppeteer); Sonja Hardy (Chorus)

Third Row (standing) Austin Branning (Chorus); LaQuinton Holliday (The Voice of Audrey II); Clint Brown (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S);, Jason Clayton (Seymour Krelborn); Brad Hampton (Chorus); Patrick Martin (Chorus)

(Not Pictured) Jillian Goodman (Audrey II Puppeteer)

Don't miss out on this exciting MLT season which promises entertainment for all ages. Call 601-482-6371 for more information and/or tickets.