MLT 'Little Shop' auditions Aug. 5-6

Meridian Little Theatre is ramping up for its new season with its first production: “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5 and 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Highway 39 North playhouse. The kickoff of MLT’s 87th season, the show is set to run Oct. 3-8.
“This classic sci-fi horror comedy rock musical by Broadway legends Alan Menken and Howard Ashman features music composed in the style of early ’60s rock and roll, Doo-wop and early Motown,” MLT Director Ellie Massey said.
The musical’s score boasts several well-known tunes, including the title song “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly Seymour.”
First produced on Broadway in 1982, “Little Shop of Horrors” show has won critical acclaim and several awards, including the 1982-1983 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award. It was also a major motion picture produced in 1987 starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.
Meridian Little Theatre is seeking to cast the following roles:
Women (lead/featured speaking parts)
Chiffon – (any age) part of the ladies trio, young, black, hip, smart
Crystal – (any age) part of the ladies trio, young, black, hip, smart
Ronnette – (any age) part of the ladies trio, young, black, hip, smart
The ladies in the trio are the only people in the whole cast who really know what’s
going on.
Audrey – (mid-20 to mid-30s) Bleach-blond, secret love of Seymour’s life. She is sweet, vulnerable – a cross between Marilyn Monroe and Goldie Hawn, only no feelings of self-worth and no education.
Men (lead/featured speaking parts)
Seymour – (from mid-20s to mid-30s) Insecure, naïve, put-upon florist’s clerk, most of all sweet and well-meaning.
Mushnik – Seymour and Audrey’s boss. A failure of a florist. He seldom smiles but
often sweats.
Orin – A tall, dark, handsome dentist with a leather jacket who is Audrey’s sadistic
boyfriend.
Audrey II – (puppeteer) The Plant – an anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, as it grows, it becomes more and more menacing.
Audrey II – (voice) The Plant (and Wino #1) - A deep, rich voice is necessary for this
part. Think a cross between Otis Redding, Barry White and Wolfman Jack.
Mr. Bernstein, Mrs. Luce, radio announcer, flower shop customer, Skip Snip, Patrick Martin, Wino #2, narrator: These parts can be played by eight different people, or by just one, Massey said.
Participants are asked to prepare 1 minute of a song NOT from “Little Shop of Horrors.” “Select a song that showcases your vocal strengths and range,” Massey said.
Songs from the Broadway genre are preferred, but not mandatory. Sheet music should be brought to the audition for the pianist. Accompaniment music from a cell phone will not be permitted.
Those auditioning will also be asked to read from the script with other actors in a scene.
Meridian Little Theatre is located at 4334 Highway 39 North. For more information, call the MLT office Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 601-482-6371.
