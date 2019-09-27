In 1987, a fresh-faced Greg Snowden played the role of Seymour, an initially shy and dejected main character in the Meridian Little Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” In 2001, he returned to the role, making only minor tweaks to the role.
“To be honest, I don’t remember making very many changes between the 1987 and the 2001 version,” Snowden said after a pause. “I don’t necessarily think that’s a good thing. In 1987, the production was something new – most people didn’t know what to expect. By 2001, a lot of people already knew what it was about and had some familiarity.”
Now, Snowden is returning to the production – this time in the role of Mr. Mushnik, the grumpy, stingy shop-owner who runs Mushnik’s Flower Shop, where Seymour works.
“The truth is, I was probably pushing the envelope age-wise when I played Seymour in 2001,” Snowden said with a chuckle. “Now, I’m getting to experience this new role and I’m having a lot of fun with it.”
He said that while Mushnik isn’t a leading character, he still plays a vital role in the show.
“He’s a central character. He’s in a lot of scenes before he is eaten by the plant,” Snowden said, with a laugh.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is considered to be a horror-comedy-rock musical. The musical tells the story of a florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a plant, Audrey II, that feeds on human blood and flesh. It is based on a low-budget 1969 dark comedy film by the same name. Because of its small cast and broad appeal, it has become a favorite in community theater nationwide.
Snowden said he intends to play the part in a way that makes people feel both disdain and empathy for Mushnik.
“It’s a little complicated,” Snowden explained. “I feel like I have to play him gruff -- like a very self-interested and greedy sort of guy. But he’s not necessarily a guy who is all bad. I don’t think the audience will necessarily feel like he had it coming to him when he … meets his demise.”
Earlier in the week, Snowden said he was excited about heading to practice because the cast was going to be acting out the production for the first time with the different sizes of the plant on stage. The production starts with a smaller, less healthy version of the plant. Over time, the plant grows. By the time it consumes Snowden’s character, it takes up a significant amount of room on stage.
When Snowden is “swallowed” by the plant, he will scurry out a trap door.
By most measures, Snowden has had a number of career milestones in his life. He is an outgoing member of the Mississippi House of Representatives and began serving as the Speaker Pro Tempore of the House in 2012. He served five consecutive terms and is past chair of the Mississippi Republican Elected Officials Association. The lawyer holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Alabama and a juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University.
In recent days, his community theater commitments have taken up a lot of his time. He has been busy memorizing lines at home and also practicing about two to three hours, about four nights a week. He said one of the most stressful transitions for him is always when the cast makes the shift from using their books to needing to have lines memorized.
“I have recurring nightmares about that sort of thing,” he said, laughing.
Snowden has said he believes that the arts are an essential part of the community – something that should be encouraged both in schools and in the broader community. He has previously spoken out about the value of art education and gifted education in Lauderdale County and beyond.
“You want young people to have a way to develop their talents,” he said. “Those experiences matter.”
Snowden said he thinks access to the Meridian Little Theatre has expanded through the years, as a more casual vibe has influenced the performances.
“There was a time when on opening night most men were in a tux,” he said. “That didn’t always feel accessible to people. Now, you might see some people in suits but you also might see other people in far more casual clothes – a sort of business casual.”
Snowden said he also thinks that the 1987 performance of Little Shop of Horrors opened the Meridian theater up to a more diverse audience.
“The show opened up with a sort of R & B and soul style,” he said. “Back in 1987, I think that was pretty new for us, and it sent a message that the theater really is for everyone.”
Another change that has come to the theater is an earlier curtain call. Shows that once started at 7:30 p.m. now start at 7 p.m. so the audiences can get home earlier.
Still, despite some changes, Snowden said one thing remains – when it’s time to perform, the feeling is electrifying. He said it is like nothing he has experienced anywhere else in his professional or personal life.
“There is absolutely something about being on stage and hearing applause,” Snowden said. “There is an adrenaline rush that you get that you really don’t get anywhere else. It’s something special.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” will kickoff Meridian Little Theatre’s 87th season. The show is set to run Oct. 3-8 at the Highway 39 North playhouse. For more information about tickets, call the MLT Box Office at 601-482-6371.
