JACKSON — An exhibition featuring finished works and preliminary sketches of Los Angeles–based artist Betye Saar is coming to the Mississippi Museum of Art in April.
“Betye Saar: Call and Response” will open Saturday, April 10 at the state’s largest museum, which is located in downtown Jackson. The exhibit will be showcased in the museum’s Donna and Jim Barksdale Galleries.
Born in 1926, Saar emerged in the 1960s as a major voice in American art. Part of a generation of artists, many of them African American, who embraced the medium of assemblage, she is known best for incisive collages and sculptures that confront and reclaim racist depictions. The daughter of a seamstress, and a printmaker by training, Saar brings to her work a remarkable sensitivity to materials. Her imagery is drawn from popular culture, family history, and a wide range of spiritual traditions.
This exhibition, conceived in close consultation with the artist, looks at the relationship between Saar’s finished works and the preliminary annotated sketches she has made in small notebooks throughout her career. In addition, the show will include close to a dozen of Saar’s travel sketchbooks with more finished drawings and collages —often relating to leitmotifs seen across her oeuvre—which she has made over a lifetime of journeys worldwide. Selections will cover the span of her career, from the late 1960s up through a sculptural installation made specifically for this exhibition.
Organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the presentation of Betye Saar: Call and Response in Jackson, Mississippi is supported by Art Bridges. The exhibition will continue to July 11.
Ticket information for exhibitions in the Donna and Jim Barksdale Galleries: Adult, $15;
Senior, $13; and Student, $10.
Admission is free for Mississippi Museum of Art members, children ages 5 and under, K-12 students on Thursdays (by way of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi) and free for First responders and Frontline Workers through July 1.
Mississippi Museum of Art is located at 380 South Lamar St. Museum hours are Thursday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the museum’s front desk at 601-960-1515 or contact Associate Director for Member Services, Leslie Kennedy, at 601-965-9914 or lkennedy@msmuseumart.org
