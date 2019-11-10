Mississippi Library Commission launches new podcast

JACKSON —The Mississippi Library Commission (MLC) recently launched a new podcast, Stacks and Stories, featuring the Pod Squad — members of the staff — who share with listeners information on books and reading, host lively author interviews, and visit libraries across Mississippi to find out how they serve their communities.
The current episodes include visits to Waynesboro, Belzoni, Camden and Macon libraries, and a visit with author/photographer Michael Ford. On other episodes, Pod Squad members go head to head about their favorite and not-so-favorite books, and what’s better…the book or the movie. There is even an episode focusing on Eudora Welty and murder! New episodes will be added monthly.
“Among the state library agencies across the nation, the Mississippi Library Commission is proud to be among the early adaptors of the podcast medium of information sharing,” stated Hulen Bivins, MLC executive director. “This medium allows the Commission to become the ‘invited guest’ within the home, office or library of the listener,” Bivins said.
He continued, “No different than sitting across from the listener and having a face to face meeting with their undivided attention, podcasts provide a level of intimacy not achieved with many other social media marketing tools. MLC hopes that its podcasts cause the listener to feel closer and resonate with the messages provided about Mississippi libraries, about books, and about writers.”
Fans of podcasts can tune in on iTunes Podcast app by searching for Stacks and Stories, or can visit http://stacksandstories.libsyn.com. It can also be accessed on the agency website at www.mlc.lib.ms.us/podcast. For more information about the show contact Susan Liles, Public Relations Director at MLC at sliles@mlc.lib.ms.us.
The Mississippi Library Commission supports innovative programs and initiatives to strengthen and enhance library services for all Mississippians. The agency is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, with additional funding provided through the Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). MLC offers leadership in library services, advocacy, and training for library professionals and paraprofessionals.
