'Mississippi Distilled' exhibition to open at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON — An immersive exhibition exploring the state’s tumultuous relationship with alcohol from the colonial period to today will mark its debut at the Two Mississippi Museums —the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
“Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics” will be opened by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on March 21.
“Prohibition in Mississippi was about more than outlawing alcohol,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “This amazing exhibit shows how women’s rights, alcohol, and religion came together at a critical moment in history and continue to impact Mississippi to this day.”
Fascinating artifacts, enticing stories, and surprising images from prehistory to Prohibition will take visitors on a journey that begins with ancient alcohols and the science of spirits through the social problems that led to the temperance movement and its role in efforts to expand voting rights for women but not African Americans, end lynching, enact child labor laws, and prevent domestic violence.
Visitors will walk through a saloon façade to learn about unregulated alcohol in the Mississippi Territory. Artifacts from religious organizations help tell the story of alcohol in sacred rites. Medicines and original 19th-century prescriptions document how whiskey was used to treat everything from the common cold to heart disease and diabetes.
After the wide-spread use of alcohol during early statehood, Mississippians began to fight against alcohol and the social problems it helped fuel. The stories of Carrie Belle Kearney and Bishop C. B. Galloway explore the complex motivations behind temperance.
In 1908, Mississippi passed statewide prohibition — 12 years before National Prohibition became law. The Wettest Dry State gallery depicts the next 58 years in a state where alcohol was supposedly banned and features stories of moonshiners, blues players, bootleggers, lawmakers, gamblers, and enforcement officers. Highlights include a moonshine still confiscated by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department and video of alcohol raids and barrel breaking.
The gallery spotlights illegal alcohol at the white-collar resorts of the Gulf Coast and the strip of nightclubs known as the Gold Coast or ’Cross the River in Rankin County, ending with the infamous Jackson Country Club Raid of 1966 and the political changes that led to Prohibition’s repeal.
“Mississippi Distilled” closes with local option elections that keep Prohibition alive in many Mississippi counties. Stories of the alcohol industry — including some of the state’s oldest breweries, distilleries, and distribution companies — round out the exhibition. Visitors will be invited to share their own memories of a dry Mississippi.
Related programs include Mississippi Mixology with a discussion of cocktail history and demonstrations of popular recipes on Thursday, April 30; a homebrew competition on Saturday, June 20; and the Sounds of Prohibition mixing live performances with the history of juke joints and other drinking establishments on Thursday, September 24. Monthly gallery talk topics will include Stories from the Still, What’s Brewing in Mississippi?, Behind the Scenes, and Agitate, Educate, Legislate!.
This exhibit will run through Sunday, Nov. 1, in the FedEx and Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Halls at the Two Mississippi Museums and is made possible with the support of Southern Beverage Company, Inc.
Ticket prices for Mississippi Distilled are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Discounts are available for children under three, students, seniors, active duty and military veterans, and groups of ten or more. Tickets may be purchased for Mississippi Distilled alone, or in combination with admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
The Two Mississippi Museums welcome groups of up to 200 people; advance reservations are encouraged. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1-5 p.m.
