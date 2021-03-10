Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian preps for March 27 opening

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Liz Wilson, executive director of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian describes the museum’s theater exhibit on Wednesday. The museum, which opens to the public on March 27, features numerous indoor exhibits as well as a 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience. Some exhibits are inspired by the Meridian area, such as the theater, which resembles the MSU Riley Center and a water table modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River. The mission of the museum on 22nd. Ave. is to provide unparalleled experiences that ignite a thirst for discovery, knowledge, and learning in all children. Construction on the center, a satellite of the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson, began in fall 2019.